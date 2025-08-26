The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kirsten-Marie 🪷 aka Coach KK's avatar
Kirsten-Marie 🪷 aka Coach KK
3h

Healthy soils can’t be fast-tracked, no matter what the USDA’s “organic” stamp tries to sell you.

Here’s the inconvenient truth: under USDA rules, a farm only needs three years of chemical-free management to slap the organic label on its crops. Three years. That’s greenwashing, plain and simple.

Ask any serious regenerative farmer and they’ll tell you: it takes closer to seven years - minimum - before the soil ecosystem even begins to restore itself. That’s how long it takes for the earthworms to return, for the mycorrhizal networks to rebuild, and for the land to truly breathe again after years of pesticides and herbicides.

This is where hemp comes in swinging. It’s not the only phytoremediator, but few plants can match its speed and muscle:

• Hemp drives taproots up to 3 meters deep, busting through compacted layers where other crops quit.

• It absorbs toxins, heavy metals, pesticides, herbicides, even petroleum residues, at a pace other cover crops can’t touch.

• And because hemp matures in just 90–120 days, you can run multiple remediation cycles per year, accelerating recovery without sacrificing future yields.

Yes, hemp cultivation only became federally legal again under the 2018 Farm Bill, but a stamp of legality isn’t enough. We need policy shifts that stop rewarding quick-fix “organic” timelines and start supporting real soil regeneration.

Healthy soil is alive… a living, breathing ecosystem. And no ecosystem heals on the USDA’s timeline.🌱😉

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
nancysj's avatar
nancysj
3h

I find this statement alarming because the need is great and supporters across the country have been screaming at the top of their lungs (and posting photos) about the devastating effect geoengineering is having on their gardens, killing their plants and even animals. Bobby promised his supporters he would stop it, he made early statements that this was a DARPA project and then nothing but silence. Is he compromised by the Epstein controversy? Isreal must be forced to register as a foreign agent.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 MAHA Action Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture