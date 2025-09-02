By Louis Conte and Adam Garie, The MAHA Report

What’s really happening at the CDC?

Behind all the firings and walk-outs, behind the hyperbolic news reports, the real fight at the CDC is about vaccine safety data.

President Trump has demanded accurate data on the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, accusing the CDC and Big Pharma of withholding key information.

In a Truth Social post, the president wrote, “It is very important that the Drug Companies justify the success of their various Covid Drugs. Many people think they are a miracle that saved millions of lives. Others disagree!”

Trump acknowledged that the CDC is under pressure to produce the information he’s requesting. He said representatives from Pfizer had shown him data claiming the vaccines worked and were safe, but noted, “they never show those results to the public.”

That raises an obvious question: if Pfizer truly had ironclad evidence proving the COVID vaccines were an overwhelming success, why wouldn’t they flood the internet with it?

Trump was adamant about getting answers. “I want the answer, and I want it NOW,” he declared. He added that he had been told Operation Warp Speed was a success but pressed further: “If not, we all want to know about it, and why???”

Sharing the president’s post on his official X account, Secretary Kennedy commented, “Thank you, President Trump, for your commitment to Gold Standard Science.”

The pharma-backed legacy media spent the weekend attacking Kennedy and Trump for firing CDC Director Susan Monarez. Taken together, the flurry of hit pieces appear like a desperate attempt to divert attention from the growing scandal over CDC vaccine safety data.

Calley Means on Fox News

In a weekend interview with Fox news, White House Senior Health Advisor, Calley Means, said that the resignations of former CDC employees following Monarez’s firing are part of a broader effort to decouple MAHA from the Trump base and give Democrats an edge in the 2026 midterms. He said there’s a memo that’s been circulating the CDC and the HHS about how to subvert President Trump and Secretary Kennedy. “They are saying that they are going to outlast them and that Republicans are going to lose the midterms and that this is going to be a flash in the pan,” said Means.

He added: “The American people have a very clear choice. Do you accept their argument that the status quo for health in this country is acceptable, or are you going to fight for President Trump and Bobby Kennedy, who are fighting for reform?”

Means also pointed out that 95% of Americans have already walked away from the mRNA COVID vaccines for children, and 85% of health care professionals have done the same.

He is not alone in raising concerns about corruption at the CDC. FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary weighed in on X, writing “The CDC has lost its mission.”

But the man paraded across Big Pharma–funded legacy media on Sunday morning news shows, Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, didn’t think so.

Dr. Demetre Daskalakis

As noted in an Instagram post, Daskalakis has argued that being young is an “underlying health condition,” and that this is why children need the COVID vaccine.

“How the hell was this person a senior official at the CDC?” wrote Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), referencing lewd photos Daskalakis had posted on social media. “Would you trust this guy to make sensitive medical decisions for your family???”

Data shows that children are at virtually no risk from COVID, while mRNA vaccines have been linked to myocarditis and possibly worse. Subjecting children to that risk when the virus poses them virtually no harm is reckless behavior.

Means is not alone in criticizing Dr. Daskalakis’ willingness to place children unnecessarily at risk with vaccines that provide no clear benefit. Senator Rand Paul also called out the former CDC administrator for promoting the Hepatitis B vaccine, which is administered at birth even when mothers test negative for infection.

“No medical reason to give newborns Hep B vaccine if mother is not infected,” said Paul. “All mothers who deliver in a hospital are tested. This ‘scientist’s’ fetish for vaccines [is] NOT supported by the data.”

CDC shares control of vaccine safety data with the Food and Drug Administration, through the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). While CDC officials, including Monarez and Daskalakis, continue to maintain that the Covid mRNA vaccines are safe and effective based on the science, a report from VAERS Analysis paints a different picture.

VAERS Analysis reveals a total of 1,662,428 adverse events, including 41,027 classified as life-threatening, 220,494 hospitalizations, and 38,541 deaths.

The report also notes “that the total number of deaths associated with the COVID-19 vaccines is more than triple the number of deaths associated with all other vaccines combined since the year 1990.”

Not one legacy media article in the recent blitz targeting Kennedy has mentioned this data, which the CDC itself controlled. Why on earth not?

Susan Monarez

Not a single mainstream outlet has reported on the troubling mRNA COVID vaccine safety numbers, even while hailing Daskalakis and Monarez as heroes.

As this publication has demonstrated again and again, Big Pharma exerts massive control over the legacy media. It also exerts pressure on the CDC through the CDC Foundation – an organization designed, apparently, to provide supplemental funding to the CDC.

It is clear from the CDC Foundation Donors page that the usual Big Pharma companies, including Pfizer and even the Gates Foundation, have made donations. Why does the CDC, which already operates under a budget of $ 9.6 billion, need a foundation?

The answer is obvious: to control CDC’s research agenda, data collection strategies, and decision making.

After what happened during COVID, a majority of Americans no longer trust public health authorities. They want a reformed CDC that works for them.

Trump and Kennedy are delivering on that reform.

Under Kennedy, scientists are encouraged to dig deeply and ask questions freely, without the strings of political or corporate influence. Yet those same forces are now eager to silence the Secretary once again, despite the growing popularity of MAHA values.

Americans reject the decrepit health care status quo and demand reform. With MAHA and MAGA united, victory in the midterm elections would drive a nail into the coffin of corrupt deep-state public health apparatchiks who continue to promote failed ideologies and failed pharmaceutical products.