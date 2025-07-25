The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carol Herrmann's avatar
Carol Herrmann
4d

I love the enthusiasm but we have a long way to go.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
PamelaDrew's avatar
PamelaDrew
4d

"The crowd—an elite swirl of think tank darlings, grassroots activists, clean living crusaders, and glamorously disillusioned politicos—turned toward the front of the scarlet-walled room, where the evening’s emcee stood."

It's not a revolution it's a revolting top buck soiree and political management that has managed to sidetrack the progress made in 2013-2014-2015 when millions worldwide marched against Monsanto and devastating effects of GMO crops on human health and the environment.

Instead we have "seed oil" tracking apps and devices to peddle. On MSNBC Marty Makary explained FDA was reviewing 1,000+ chemicals in American food that are banned by EU countries that should all be banned here with focus on safety testing for GMO commodity crops and most widely used chemicals that have been forced into EU with trade deals.

Lots of well heeled parties zero biology zero public education.. MAHA is one more PAC for politics with a veneer of wholesome but until Biotech Mafia from genetically engineered crops soaked in toxins to mRNA TRANSFECTIONS fraudulently passing as vaccines MAHA is nothing but a detour and distraction that drives genuine grass roots into a tony cul-de-sac. Tragic.

Biotechnology Consultation Memorandum of Conference BNF No. 000001

September 19, 1994

Conclusions

Monsanto has concluded, in essence, that the glyphosate-tolerant soybean variety they have developed is not significantly altered within the meaning of 21 CFR 170.30(f)(2) when compared to soybean varieties with a history of safe use. At this time, based on Monsanto's description of its data and analysis, the agency considers Monsanto's consultation on this product to be complete.

F. Owen Fields, Ph.D.

http://web.archive.org/web/20101122021318/www.fda.gov/Food/Biotechnology/Submissions/ucm161130.htm

https://web.archive.org/web/20220623213618/https://www.ers.usda.gov/data-products/adoption-of-genetically-engineered-crops-in-the-us/recent-trends-in-ge-adoption/

Scorecard Global Authority for Chemical Safety -

Basic Testing to Identify Chemical Hazards

If an industrial chemical is allowed by law to be released into the environment, most people assume that it must have been tested and evaluated for its potential risks. Unfortunately, this is simply not true. https://web.archive.org/web/20120917041002/http://scorecard.goodguide.com/chemical-profiles/chems-profile-descriptions.tcl#safety_assessment

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 American Values 2024
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture