The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
llaw555's avatar
llaw555
5h

The first two photos are two of my very favorite moments in RFKs campaign. The genuineness of Trumps reaction to the standing ovation and cheers from the crowd for RFK was memorable! RFK represents what I’ve been hoping for in a political leader for far too long and Trump truly got it and clearly appreciated it.

I remain grateful and hopeful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Annie's avatar
Annie
6h

Great start! MAHA & MAGA!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 MAHA Action Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture