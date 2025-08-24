By Adam Garrie, Breaking News Reporter, The MAHA Report

One year ago today, history changed. Shortly after endorsing President Trump’s reelection, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appeared on an Arizona stage, beside Trump — a former president who, at the time, was seeking to repeat President Cleveland’s feat of achieving two non-consecutive terms in the White House.

But this day, one year ago, was about far more than electoral politics; it was about an epochal opportunity to change public health, revitalize science, and tell the truth to the American people.

The naysayers mocked the union, claiming it would amount to nothing. How they were wrong. In just over six months, President Trump and HHS Secretary Kennedy have defied their detractors. Their close alliance has created a new framework for scientific excellence, medical transparency, and a generational push to make all Americans, regardless of party affiliation, healthy again.

On this day last year, the MAHA movement went from grassroots to mainstream, nearly overnight. Today, the passion that fueled the movement is changing Washington and spreading to every state in the nation, where new laws are quietly being enacted that will make America healthy again.

Early on Saturday, Kennedy took to X to memorize an auspicious year. “Thank you, President Trump,” Secretary Kennedy wrote, “for answering my prayers to bring gold-standard science back to HHS and to end the childhood chronic disease epidemic.”

With President Trump’s blessing and support through key executive orders, Kennedy is racking up victories in Washington, while his followers across America are implementing new MAHA legislation that promises to lead to systemic change in nutrition, medicine, agriculture, mental health, and physical fitness and wellbeing.

We at MAHA Action congratulate Secretary Kennedy and President Trump on this momentous anniversary – and for setting our country on a revitalizing new track.