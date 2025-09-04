The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lewis Coleman's avatar
Lewis Coleman
2h

It’s past time for Kennedy to take the gloves off and announce that overwhelming evidence indicates that the fake mRNA vaccines cause horrific harm and no good whatsoever, and must be banned for use in animals as well as humans. Elizabeth Warren is a corrupt hack on the payroll of corrupt pharmaceutical corporations. She is guilty of TREASON because the fake mRNA injections have caused mass murder and maiming of innocent citizens, and she belongs in prison or on the end of a rope, along with Bill Gates and their oligarch friends, because no government can defend itself with maimed, murdered, unborn and dead soldiers and civilians. It’s no accident that the Constitution specifies the death penalty for treason.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Truth Seeker's avatar
Truth Seeker
2h

Very very good news. Avalanche has broken off the cliff and is in free fall.

Bernie blue shoes looks very very troubled. Pocohantas needs a sedative.

RFK is much smarter, and has the data, than the lot of these piranhas.

600 fired from CDC to include the vax shill director.

"The vitriolic name-calling and grandstanding, the hyperbolic taunts and gesticulations, failed to conceal that, at the core, it was not Secretary Kennedy who was on trial, but rather the safety of Covid mRNA vaccines and the trustworthiness of federal agency recommendations."

In a word PANIC. mRNA defunded and exposed. Does not assist the dead or disabled however the survivors are far far less likely to make the same error. Those who correctly refused, despite the consequence, smell vindication.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 MAHA Action Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture