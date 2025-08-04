The MAHA Report

annapolis73
1h

I once believed that many of the vaccine bureaucrats thought of their activities as pursuing some kind of "greater good" strategy. Over time I came to learn that they were just a bunch of self interested pricks who really didn't care about anyone but themselves. From Gerberding to Gottlieb on down, money and "fame" is so powerful that they really don't give a fuck about who gets injured. Like their Phrma masters, people like Marks never really took their "oath" ( Hippocratic) seriously to begin with. I am older than RFK Jr. I knew his father. I'd like to see the same ruthlessness of righteous indignation applied to this battle as I admired in the 1960's. The vaccine injured have waited for justice for far too long.

John T
1h

The FDA approved fast track designation for self amplifying mRNA for H1N1 in April 2025. Things are only getting worse.

https://ir.arcturusrx.com/news-releases/news-release-details/arcturus-therapeutics-receives-us-fda-fast-track-designation-0

