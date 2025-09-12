The MAHA Report

annapolis73
4h

My quest for justice dates back to our cause of action vs. vaccine makers ( Thimerosal) in 2002.

The defendants needed an additional Act of Congress to dismiss us and a continuation of denial of our due process rights, as enunciated in a multi year journey of meaningless patronization and the ultimate dismissal in the USCFC under the VICP.

NEVER did we have the opportunity to present our evidence. That's not "justice."

Ultimately the issue was avoided by the SCOTUS in a case ahead of ours in USCFC. The Justices denied a writ of certiorari in Cloer v. H.H.S. Our case and theirs has exhausted our efforts in U.S. Court of Appeals.

As Ms. Wilson may be able to use her J.D. to best use here I am uncertain. I do thank her for her efforts and remind everyone that we must get the Congress to act, retroactively, for the many thousands who have been irreparably harmed.

Make your voices heard to your elected officials.

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/4668

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/4388/text

Olle Durks
3h

Yes, Category B which would mean that, depending on actual safety testing, parents could decide not to have any vaccines administered to their children. To get those results - safety tests results - will take a decade or more.

