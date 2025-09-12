By Leah Wilson, JD, Special to The MAHA Report

In mid-August, Stand for Health Freedom (SHF), a 501 (c) (4) non-profit dedicated to protecting the health of families across the United States, quietly filed a lawsuit against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The lawsuit challenges the CDCs recommended 72+ childhood immunization schedule, which it writes in the suit is “the most aggressive vaccination program in the world.”

The CDC has 60 days to respond – meaning it must answer SHF before mid-October. If the case moves forward, it will be heard in the U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia.

Shockingly, the CDC, which calls for those 72+ vaccines to be dispensed to children between birth and age 18, has never tested the efficacy of their entire vaccine schedule.

This is, ultimately, a case of the people versus the experts. On one side: a federal bureaucracy captured by industry, insulated from liability, and dismissive of constitutional freedoms. On the other: parents, advocates, and nearly a million SHF supporters demanding transparency, accountability, and the right to make decisions for their children.

The outcome of this lawsuit could redefine the balance of power in American medicine. It could restore informed consent as the bedrock principle of healthcare. And it could finally force the CDC to admit what it has long concealed: the aggressive childhood vaccine schedule has never been tested for safety as a whole.

Why the Lawsuit Matters

Every vaccine on the schedule is listed as “Category A”, which means the intervention is recommended for every child, no matter their genetics, medical history, or environment. The only way out is if a child nearly dies from a reaction, and even then, only for that single vaccine. Doctors who dared to individualize care and tailor the schedule to their patients have lost their licenses.

This lawsuit confronts a glaring administrative failure: the government has imposed a one-size-fits-all medical regimen that has never been studied as administered. That failure makes the schedule arbitrary, capricious, and unconstitutional.

For decades, the CDC has wielded immense power through its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). State lawmakers adopt ACIP recommendations wholesale into law. Doctors face punishment if they deviate. Parents are left in the dark.

This is not public health. This is recklessness with the most vulnerable population in our country.

Shielded from Accountability

Adding insult to injury, vaccine manufacturers enjoy sweeping liability immunity under federal law. Families cannot sue for harm or death caused by these products. When people discover this, they are outraged—and rightly so. No other industry is allowed to operate under such extraordinary protection nationwide while simultaneously enjoying state-mandated product consumption.

The Constitutional Stakes

At its core, the lawsuit charges that the childhood vaccine schedule itself is unconstitutional. The CDC has violated:

● The First Amendment by silencing dissenting doctors and chilling open medical debate.

● The Fifth Amendment by denying families due process and undermining the fundamental right to bodily integrity.

● The Fourteenth Amendment by ignoring individual vulnerabilities and imposing a uniform standard of care regardless of risk.

● The Administrative Procedure Act by engaging in arbitrary and capricious rulemaking.

The government cannot impose sweeping medical requirements without testing, accountability, or constitutional limits. This case is about restoring those limits.

A Common-Sense Solution: Shared Decision-Making

The remedy is common sense. The lawsuit asks that all vaccines on the CDC’s schedule be moved from Category A (universally recommended) to Category B (shared decision making).

This shift would restore the doctor-patient relationship. Parents, in consultation with trusted physicians, must decide what is best for their children. Washington bureaucrats would no longer dictate medical decisions from afar.

As attorney Rick Jaffe notes, no one has ever challenged the vaccine schedule at this systemic level. By forcing ACIP and the courts to confront the lack of testing, this case could create ripple effects across all 50 states, especially in places like New York, where no religious exemptions exist and ACIP’s recommendations are adopted wholesale.

A Call to Action

Every generation faces defining battles over freedom. For ours, the question is whether parents will retain the right to protect their children from government overreach masquerading as science.

This lawsuit is about more than vaccines. It is about whether constitutional rights will yield to bureaucratic convenience. It is about informed consent, bodily autonomy, and the right to raise children without coercion from unelected officials.

The American people deserve better. And with courage, persistence, and public pressure, we intend to make sure they get it.

Leah Wilson, JD is a health freedom attorney and co-founder of Stand for Health Freedom. She empowers parents to make informed medical decisions and defends Americans’ right to choose the care that aligns with their values and beliefs.