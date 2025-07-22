The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christine Jahnig's avatar
Christine Jahnig
7d

"The science is clear: vaccines are safe and effective.". As long as it isn't your baby lying dead in his crib after being vaccinated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
llaw555's avatar
llaw555
7dEdited

One choice for the educated public who loves their baby- DO NOT COMPLY!!

These politicians could not care less if your baby lives or dies. This is about money and greed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 American Values 2024
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture