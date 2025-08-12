By Louis Conte, Adam Garrie and Staff of The MAHA Report

On Monday, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. flew to Atlanta to honor DeKalb County Police Officer, David Rose, who was shot to death on August 8 when a deranged Georgia man opened fire on the grounds of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta.

The man, identified by police as Patrick Joseph White, 30, from Kennesaw, Georgia, either killed himself or was shot to death after he discharged some 180 bullets from his gun, some hitting CDC buildings.

According to The Guardian, White blamed the CDC for forcing him to take the COVID vaccine after which, he said, he had become depressed and suicidal.

Officer Rose, 33, was killed when he responded to White, a lone shooter who opened fire at multiple targets on the Roybal campus, including the CDC building itself.

On Monday, Kennedy met with Rose’s widow, offering condolences – on behalf of the HHS, and also on behalf of President Trump and the Trump administration.

“I offered my deepest condolences and assured her that HHS will honor her husband’s heroism, sacrifice, and unwavering service to our country,” Kennedy said. “We stand with his wife and three children and the entire CDC family."

Kennedy also met with DeKalb County Police Chief Greg Padrick “to express [his] gratitude for the bravery his department showed that day and deepest sympathies for their loss.”

Flanked by CDC Director Dr. Susan Monarez, and HHS Deputy Secretary Jim O’Neill, Kennedy toured the damage, observing “shattered windows, broken doors, and a guard booth riddled with bullets.”

Kennedy noted in an interview with FOX 5 Atlanta that his family lost his father and his uncle to violence and that people who devote their lives to public service “should not have to risk their lives.” He added that people who work in public health have committed their lives to “protecting our safety and our health and they should be honored for that and not feel that their lives are in jeopardy.”

Officer Rose leaves behind a wife and two children, with a third child on the way, as well as a community that he loved. Rose had served in the U.S. Marines before becoming a police officer.

Taking to X on Monday, Kennedy stated, “@POTUS and the entire administration are deeply saddened by this tragic loss . . . At @CDCgov headquarters, I walked through the damage—shattered windows, broken doors, and a guard booth riddled with bullets. @HHS_Jim and @CDCMonarez joined me as the CDC security team led us across the Roybal Campus to see the impact firsthand.”

CDC Director Monarez posted on X, “Our top priority is the safety and well-being of everyone at CDC. We are actively coordinating with federal, state, and local partners to fully investigate the shooter and this tragic crime. We are deeply grateful to Governor Kemp, Georgia residents, and the American people for standing with us during this difficult time.”