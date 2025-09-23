The MAHA Report

Daniel Murphy's avatar
Daniel Murphy
5h

This is monumental, a truly seminal moment in the long struggle to find answers to this awful epidemic, so long ignored. For the first time in decades I am trusting of a federal agency. Thank you Secretary Kennedy, for your relentless dedication and immeasurable moral courage to serve the citizenry of the United States. I am grateful to God that you arrived at HHS.

James Kringlee's avatar
James Kringlee
6hEdited

Repeated "overactivtion" of the immune system of the tiny baby and small child = assaults

"overactivtion" - "excessive stimulation that causes something to function abnormally"

passing along this comment from @markschlehr6911 - I read it on the youtube video "CDC 2025 autism data (spoiler alert: it gets worse!) and review of autism video content" (update#188) by Merogenomics

"It's not rocket science. Brain development (synaptic pruning) is performed by the immune system. This dual purpose role of the immune system was discovered in 2011, and they've always known that neurons grow along the paths of glial cells which are immune cells which are the majority of the cells of the brain. To assume that immune challenges would not alter brain development is crazy. Life magazines book of brain development showed that neurons grow along the path of glial cells and a quick Google search of synaptic pruning shows it's done by these cells as well all throughout brain development. On time and carefully structured to produce a neurotypical brain. When you mess when the immune system during brain development YOU CAUSED BRAIN DAMAGE."

note: I gumshoed with "are there studies showing any vaccine caused effects on the Microglia" I found this first - SARS-CoV-2, but not H1N1 influenza virus, increases levels of brain IL-1β and induces persistent IL-1R1-mediated loss of hippocampal neurogenesis, which promotes postacute cognitive deficits. Up to 25% of individuals infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) exhibit postacute cognitive sequelae.

so - Is this brain injury "feature" of sars-cov2 the result of another genetically engineered bioweapon insert in the spike of sar-cov2 and replicated by mRNA via the covid "vaccines"?

so - another reason covid is not "just the flu" and most probably viral over activation of the immune system poses risks - probably much less risk than the current incarnation of vaccines.

"Microglia are a specific type of glial cell found in the central nervous system, acting as the brain's immune cells to protect against injury and disease. In contrast, glial cells, or neuroglia, include various types such as astrocytes and oligodendrocytes, which support and protect neurons in different ways." wickedpedia and https://qbi.uq.edu.au/brain-basics/brain/brain-physiology/types-glia

