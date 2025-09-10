The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Louis Conte's avatar
Louis Conte
1h

Well done. Lots of important information that most Americans did not know.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mothertrucker's avatar
Mothertrucker
1h

I’d love to know which representative has sponsored this atrocity. And how much they were paid by Monsanto for doing so.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 MAHA Action Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture