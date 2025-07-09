By Louis Conte, Health Freedom Editor, The MAHA Report

Dr. Paul Offit is often the ‘go to guy’ when legacy media decides to criticize the changes that Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is making to the federal vaccine apparatus that has evolved into a behemoth over the past forty years.

Offit is presented as an expert who opines that Kennedy's proposed changes are radical and dangerous. He's aligned with the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) and its funders – Pfizer, Merck and Novavax - as described in this MAHA Report article, The Plot to Oust RFK Jr. , written by Dr. James Lyons-Weiler.

Confirming his alliance with Big Pharma, Offit recently told NBC news that removing Kennedy from leadership “is what we have to do.”

Offit said Kennedy’s plan to overhaul the federal vaccine injury compensation will make it easier to “bring bogus lawsuits to civil court claiming vaccine injuries.” He claims Kennedy’s plans will force vaccine manufacturers to walk away from the market.

Offit has no respect for people who say they are vaccine injured — and one wonders how Offit can claim that “bogus” lawsuits will be filed when Kennedy’s proposed reforms have not yet been announced.

It does not matter. If Kennedy intends to reform it, Offit opposes it.

Offit is the director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and a former member of the Advisory Commission on Immunization Practices (ACIP). He holds the patent on a rotavirus vaccine (Rotateq) that made Merck millions. The New York Times recently gave Offit a platform to criticize Kennedy for replacing members of the ACIP due committee members having conflicts of interest. The Times failed to mention that Offit engaged in questionable voting behavior while serving on ACIP that netted him an estimated $29 Million after using his role on the committee to create a market for Rotavirus vaccines. Offit stated, “What he (Kennedy) just did was, he lost the trust of the medical community…so much so that people are thinking, ‘Should we try and create our own A.C.I.P., our own vaccine advisory committee?’ Because you can’t trust this one.”

In a recent NBC News interview, Offit stated that Kennedy has replaced ACIP members “with people who are like him” – “science denialists and anti-vaccine advocates and to some extent conspiracy theorists.”

Offit goes on to say that professional organizations like the Academy of Pediatrics are “working with insurance companies” so that parents can turn to them for vaccine guidance. Offit called the current ACIP committee an “anti-vaccine committee on immunization practices.”

Translation: This ACIP may not be the Big Pharma lap dog that Offit and his cronies have manipulated for their own profitable purposes for two generations.

This is the real Paul Offit: the voice box for the old guard in the vaccinology cult. As the inevitable changes come to the massive childhood vaccine schedule, Offit will repeatedly be called upon by the pharma-funded legacy media to defend Big Pharma’s vaccinology hegemony which profits richly from a childhood vaccine schedule that forces children to receive up to ninety vaccines before age eighteen.

No other country on earth places such a burden on its children. Many countries do not even mandate vaccines for children. But Offit regularly defends this tyranny and Big Pharma-funded media will regularly feature him in softball interviews where he is never asked a single question about his past gaming of the vaccine approval process and his questionable history of vaccine profiteering. However, in his recent interview with Tucker Carlson, Kennedy mentioned it:

“One of the people on that board was a guy called Paul Offit….who is one of the big voices for vaccines that CNN goes to him all the time when it wants to know about vaccines. He voted to add the rotavirus vaccine to the schedule when he had a rotavirus vaccine in development, because it’s now on the schedule. His developing vaccine is virtually guaranteed to get on the schedule…” Kennedy continued, “Within a year, the vaccine had to be withdrawn because it was causing this really disastrous disease in kids that is often lethal called intussusception. Agonizingly painful when your intestines kind of tie up against each other and it kills children…That vaccine was pulled the following year, and his vaccine then replaced him. He was still on the committee.”

Carlson responded that Offit’s behavior led to his rotavirus vaccine being added to the mandatory vaccine schedule. Meanwhile, Kennedy notes, Offit (along with business partner Stanley Plotkin and others) sold that vaccine to Merck for a cool $186 million.” Not surprisingly, after the Office of the Inspector General investigated this blatant conflict of interest, they found nothing.

It’s this system that Kennedy wanted to go after and now has changed.

The New York Times allowed Offit to complain about Kennedy’s ACIP make-over and never mentioned Offit’s ACIP antics.

As defender of the cult of vaccination, Offit’s denies that anyone is ever injured by them. He believes that those who question the safety of vaccines are dangerous lunatics – aka: anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists.

Despite clear evidence supporting the de-recommendation of mRNA Covid vaccines for children and young adults, Offit was, as you might expect, critical of this view. Dr. Vinay Prasad explained the decision here. Prasad lays out the case that Biden administration public health officials suppressed information about myocarditis caused by Covid vaccines.

Prasad replaced Peter Marks as the Director for the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER). Offit clearly preferred Marks’ strategy of ignoring and downplaying the risk of myocarditis in young people. Offit’s hyperbolic criticism is that it is now a Dangerous time to be a child in the U.S. and that Prasad’s decision “will make the vaccine more feared.”

Offit prefers that the risk associated with vaccines be withheld from the public. Apparently, he is fine with ignoring the suspicions that many Americans have that Covid 19 vaccines have caused deaths.

Offit is the perfect public health establishment expert for the legacy media because he, like so many other propped up media talking heads, wants Americans to deny what they are seeing with their own eyes. Deny, deny, deny – even though the data supports their observations as Dr. John Campbell explains.

Ignore what you are seeing. Shut up and take your vaccines like Dr. Offit says.

Using Offit’s standard of calling anyone who questions vaccine safety “anti-VAX,” I am comfortable in saying that Offit is an anti-environmentalist. Offit wrote an article claiming that DDT is a safe pesticide and that Rachel Carson, author of the seminal environmental book, Silent Spring, killed millions of people. Offit’s bizarre theory is that DDT killed mosquitos which spread malaria.

If only we had continued to blast DDT all over the planet, we could have ended malaria outbreaks. In Offit’s world, DDT is good, environmentalists are bad.

The New York Times recently noted that Offit also believes that mercury – described thoroughly in the scientific literature as a neurotoxin – should not be removed from vaccines. Offit told NBC that removing mercury “was an anti-science decision.”

For Paul Offit, DDT and mercury are good for people.

If it is poison, Offit promotes it.

Finally, Paul Offit has always refused to publicly debate Kennedy. In fact, he generally does not engage in any discussion about vaccines that does not occur within the safe confines of legacy media, as this video demonstrates.

In other words, Offit is a real peach.