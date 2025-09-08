The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bodhimom's avatar
Bodhimom
3h

The mind-control and propaganda of the public and especially of our medical professionals that vaccines are "safe and effective" has been successfully implemented in their Cabal controlled Medical Schools, institutions and media.

We now need to reverse all these lies and brainwashing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jef Spalding's avatar
Jef Spalding
3h

Over the years I've acquired quite a number of books on the vaccine myth and the corrupted medical system. May they both quicly become bestsellers and help make the change to our antiquated health care system

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 MAHA Action Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture