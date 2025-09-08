By The MAHA Report

[On the Bookshelf is a new series focused on what we, the staff of The MAHA Report, have been reading — hoping you’ll take an interest, too.]

On Tuesday, September 9, The New York Times bestselling author Gavin de Becker’s new book, Forbidden Facts: Government Deceit & Suppression About Brain Damage from Childhood Vaccines, reaches the market.

The book investigates how the government ‘debunks’ inconvenient and unwanted truths.

The author, Gavin de Becker, an internationally recognized criminologist, tells a true crime story of fraud, bogus medical research and massive publicity campaigns paid for by the United States Government. With real-time direct access to original source material, the reader is left to decide if childhood vaccines cause autism and other brain damage.

Dr. Robert Malone, co-chair of CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, said of the book, “How do you refute officious government-promoted medical falsehoods and gaslighting? This book leads by example. With sardonic wit, de Becker carefully, calmly, and objectively documents how government, industry, and academia have colluded to create false narratives that seem definitive. Most of all, he invites readers to draw their own conclusions.”

Forbidden Facts is published by Skyhorse Publishing, whose president and founder is Tony Lyons, also President of MAHA Action, this publication’s parent company.