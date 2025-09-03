The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
annapolis73's avatar
annapolis73
8h

How many of theses former CDC officials were actively complicit is suppressing data and information which ignored the irreparable harm done to many infants during vaccination? All.

Here is what they should entitle their careerist efforts while at CDC:

You can never find what you are not looking for.

That's not science. That's negligence.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jeff Schreiber's avatar
Jeff Schreiber
8h

When I read the Op-Ed letter, it was hard not to recall the signed letter of 51 Intelligence officers “debunking” the Hunter Biden laptop story as Russian disinformation. More than anything else, these propaganda tactics, obviously done with cooperation between CIA/FBI and the mainstream media, demonstrate that the war they’ve been raging has been first and foremost toward the American people and innocent people worldwide. Treasonous I say.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 MAHA Action Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture