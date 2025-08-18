By Adam Garrie, Breaking News Reporter, The MAHA Report

Here are this past week’s most important “wins” by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his team.

Vaccine Safety Taskforce Is Back

Last week, HHS announced the restoration of the Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines, a vaccine safety oversight board that went dormant in 1998.

Created in 1986 under the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA), the Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines aims to improve vaccine safety through regular investigations. The NCVIA grants a controversial liability shield to vaccine manufacturers for vaccines on the CDC’s Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule. In exchange for this liability shield, which protects pharmaceutical companies against negligence lawsuits and similar claims, the government established the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP).

HHS Secretary Kennedy has criticized the VICP for being a corrupt and ineffective compensation mechanism for the vaccine-injured and has promised substantial reforms.

The Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines will be led by NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya.

mRNA Not a Viable Platform

Speaking on Steve Bannon’s show, NIH Director Dr. Bhattacharya said that the mRNA platform is no longer considered a viable alternative to traditional vaccines. These remarks came days after HHS terminated 22 mRNA vaccine research and development contracts.

Kennedy also offered a detailed explanation of the failures of mRNA vaccines, whose first widespread use was during the COVID era. According to Kennedy, “There are over 5,000 peer-reviewed studies now that chronicle and detail the injuries from the COVID-19 vaccines. And these include very serious injuries, particularly in young people, from myocarditis, pericarditis, blood clots, and aneurysms. In all of the different agencies of people who are working on this, they are all unanimous that this (removing funding for mRNA vaccines for upper respiratory illnesses) was the wise and prudent course for us to do.”

Kennedy and Oz Promote Fitness

HHS Secretary Kennedy and CMS Administrator Dr. Oz went for a summer hike together. Commenting on their adventure, Kennedy and Oz discussed the multiple physical and psychological benefits of outdoor physical activity.

In another video, Kennedy said that even when he is on the road, he always finds a local gym so that he can conduct his daily exercise session. He recommended others do the same.

Epstein-Barr Trials

The NIH announced forthcoming trials of a new vaccine aimed at preventing the Epstein-Barr virus. In a public statement, the NIH said, “The vaccine aims to produce antibodies to protect certain cells from infection, including those in the throat, where EBV is usually transmitted via infected saliva.”

Kennedy Dispels Unsubstantiated White House Rumors

In a lengthy X post, Kennedy shot down rumors that he and his staff are preparing for a presidential run in the 2028 cycle. Kennedy praised President Trump’s commitment to Making America Healthy Again and reaffirmed his loyalty to the President’s goals. Kennedy also reiterated his view that in allowing him to tackle the nation’s chronic disease epidemic, President Trump has been the answer to his prayers.

Dr. Oz Backs Lower Drug Prices

Associated Press Photo

Commenting on the President’s recent ultimatum to pharmaceutical companies to lower their drug prices by bringing them in line with upfront costs in other developed nations, Dr. Oz said, “Pharmaceutical companies understand that Americans should not be paying three times more for their products than Europeans. They understand the reality of this problem, and they’re already sitting down with us to negotiate.”

Please look for us again next Monday morning!