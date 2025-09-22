By Adam Garrie, Breaking News Reporter, The MAHA Report

Last week was hugely eventful for the MAHA movement. The CDC’s vaccine advisory board (ACIP) restored its independence, while Secretary of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. continued to score private and public sector wins for major reforms.

House Supports NIH Phasing Out Cruel Animal Testing

The House Appropriations Committee gave unanimous approval to an amendment in the FY26 NIH spending bill, barring the use of federal taxpayer dollars for vertebrate animal research focused on transgender interventions—including pharmaceuticals, surgical procedures, or additional alterations designed to change an animal's physical form in ways that diverge from its biological sex.

ACIP No Longer Recommends Covid Vaccine

On Tuesday, HHS and CDC announced the appointment of five additional scientists to the CDC’s independent Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). The new members include Catherine M. Stein, Ph.D., Evelyn Griffin, M.D., Hillary Blackburn, PharmD, M.B.A., Kirk Milhoan, M.D., Ph.D., and Raymond Pollak, M.D., F.A.C.S., F.R.C.S.

Following two days of lengthy deliberations, ACIP unanimously voted against recommending vaccination for Covid. Anyone who voluntarily wishes to receive a Covid vaccine can do so following a consultation with a physician.

During the meeting, ACIP scientists discussed several major risks associated with mRNA vaccination, including the penetration of the blood-brain barrier by mRNA. Scientists also said that even two years after receiving an mRNA jab, traces of mRNA were found in vital organs including the brain, heart, liver, and testicles.

ACIP members also discussed how mRNA injections can weaken the human immune system. Scientists also heard a presentation about the higher instances of birth defects in babies born to vaccinated mothers when compared to a non-vaccinated cohort.

During the same meeting, ACIP recommended that toddlers should be vaccinated against chickenpox through standalone vaccination rather than through the combination measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella (MMRV) vaccine.

Kennedy Eulogizes Charlie Kirk

During last week's memorial to Charlie Kirk in Washington, D.C., Kennedy praised Kirk as the architect of the political unity between MAHA and MAGA. Kennedy also credited Kirk with courage and political bravery. He described Kirk as a warrior for the Constitution and freedom, noting that a life without freedom is a fate worse than death.

At Kirk’s memorial at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Kennedy delivered a moving eulogy along with other members of the cabinet, Vice President Vance, and President Trump. You can read MAHA Action’s full coverage of Charlie Kirk’s funeral at The MAHA Report.

Tyson Foods and McDonald’s Embrace MAHA

Tyson Foods announced that it will eliminate high fructose corn syrup, along with sucralose, BHA/BHT, and titanium dioxide, from its branded products. Separately, McDonald’s announced a seven-year, $200 million investment in regenerative agriculture.

According to the company, “McDonald’s USA also believes that this initiative will help boost its U.S. supply chain resilience, including by providing participating ranchers economic returns such as incentive payments.”

Secretary Kennedy praised Tyson’s and McDonald’s for embracing changes that will make Americans healthier.

CDC Corruption Leads to Arrest

Former CDC contractor, Dr. Poul Thorsen, was arrested in Germany and faces extradition to the United States.

Commenting on the arrest, Secretary Kennedy said, “Thorsen has been number one on the Health and Human Services (HHS) most wanted list for the past ten years. I’m grateful to Pam Bondi for working with my agency to make sure he’ll finally be brought to justice.”

The MAHA Report’s Health Freedom Editor, Louis Conte, authored one of the only major reports on the arrest, which can be read here.