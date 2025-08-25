CDC Withheld Key Data From Independent Advisors

Journalist Yaffa Shir-Raz reported that CDC insiders provided incomplete datasets to members of the independent Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). The revelation prompted ACIP member Dr. Robert Malone to comment that members of ACIP may have erroneously voted to approve Merck's RSV monoclonal antibody, Clesrovimab.

mRNA Side Effects Exposed

ACIP member Retsef Levi, a professor at MIT, announced the formation of a new review of mRNA COVID vaccines. Levi explained that former ACIP members recommended approval of the mRNA vaccinations (which he said could legitimately be referred to as “gene therapy”) without conducting thorough inquiries into the long-term risk profile of the novel treatments.

As detailed in The MAHA Report, Myocarditis is hardly the only adverse Covid vaccine reaction. “Levi points out that, in addition to long-term cardiovascular problems, compromised immunity, and possible DNA contamination during manufacturing, it is also plausible that, even 700 days after vaccination, the human body can still be producing spike protein as a result of the mRNA mechanisms in the vaccine. Further, Levi acknowledges mRNA vaccines can be considered gene therapy rather than a traditional live or dead virus vaccine.”

Pete & Bobby Challenge

Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, and HHS Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., promoted the “Pete & Bobby Challenge” after introducing the fitness challenge alongside a group of Marines. Kennedy and Hegseth encourage participants to complete 100 push-ups and 50 pull-ups in less than 10 minutes. Since its introduction, several high-profile people have completed the challenge, including Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma), and Medal of Honor recipient Florent Groberg

Kennedy Exposes Big Pharma Funds Given to AAP

Secretary Kennedy shared information revealing that major pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, Moderna, Merck, and Sanofi have donated to the American Academy of Pediatrics' (AAP) Friends of Children Fund.

Why does this matter? The AAP’s campaign seeks to undermine confidence in the CDC’s Childhood Vaccine Schedule by recommending an alternative set of vaccines for children, including mRNA COVID vaccines, which are no longer recommended for healthy children and pregnant women.

New Dietary Guidelines Coming, and Oranges Are Too

FDA Commissioner Dr. Makary announced that a new set of federal dietary guidelines will be announced shortly. Makary also said that regulations preventing some American-grown oranges from being sold in the U.S. market will be repealed.

Gold Standard Science Defined

The NIH released its "Plan to Drive Gold Standard Science," outlined by NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya.

This initiative, which Secretary Kennedy promised to deliver, emphasizes key principles to uphold rigorous scientific standards, including reproducibility to ensure consistent results; transparency in methodologies and data; clear communication of errors and uncertainties; and fostering collaborative, interdisciplinary research. It also prioritizes skepticism toward findings and assumptions, structuring science to allow for hypothesis falsifiability, subjecting research to unbiased peer review, embracing negative results as valuable outcomes, and conducting science free from conflicts of interest.

FDA Begins Publishing Real-Time Adverse Event Data

The FDA announced that its Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) will now publish data in real time.

According to a statement from the FDA, “FAERS is the FDA's primary database for collecting and analyzing adverse event reports, serious medication errors, and product quality complaints for prescription drugs and therapeutic biologics, containing reports submitted by healthcare professionals, consumers, and manufacturers. The shift is one of many steps in the FDA's broader data modernization strategy to streamline all of its adverse event reporting systems and increase reporting frequency across all systems to identify safety signals faster.”

Kennedy Unveils New MAHA Art

Secretary Kennedy presented new public art adorning the Hubert H. Humphrey Building, which houses HHS headquarters. The art contains MAHA messages and imagery. Kennedy would like the art to inspire visitors to the nation’s capital.

And finally…. A Major MAHA Milestone

Saturday, August 23, marked the one-year anniversary of Kennedy’s endorsement of President Trump and the union of the MAHA and MAGA movements. Secretary Kennedy thanked the president for answering his prayers by putting him in a position to end the epidemic of childhood chronic disease in the country.