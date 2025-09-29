By Adam Garrie, The MAHA Report

With a major announcement by President Trump and Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at the White House early last week, MAHA continued to make headlines – some of which went viral.

But first — here’s our Caitlin Sinclair with this week’s “MAHA Minute” video:

Autism Announcement

On Monday, September 22, President Trump and Secretary Kennedy delivered breaking news about autism: in a much publicized announcement from the White House, flanked by FDA chief Marty Makary and others, they told the American public pregnant women should avoid Tylenol due to likely links with childhood developmental disorders, including autism and ADHD.

They also introduced the public to leucovorin, a drug they said can improve systems associated with childhood autism. The epidemic has spiked in recent years, now afflicting 1 in 31 children nationally and 1 in 12 boys in California.

During the historic event, the NIH also announced its new Autism Data Science Initiative. According to NIH Director Dr. Bhattacharya, this initiative will “bring together powerful data on genetics, biology, and the environment in new ways—helping scientists better understand autism and find ways to improve lives.”

President Trump also announced that the MMR vaccine should be broken up into three monovalent vaccines. He added that all childhood vaccines should be administered over an extended period to avoid potential complications associated with multiple vaccine doses taken during one clinical visit.

Describing the current approach to childhood vaccines, the president said, “They’re pumping, it looks like they’re pumping into a horse. You have a little child, a little fragile child, and you get a vat of 80 different vaccines, I guess. 80 different blends. And they pump it in.”

Secretary Kennedy also announced that, under his guidance, agencies including the FDA will undertake an historic, multi-agency study of environmental causes of autism, which will include examining potential links between childhood vaccines and autism.

More Food Producers Go MAHA

Utz Brands became the latest major food producer to embrace MAHA after it agreed to remove all synthetic dyes from its food products by the end of 2027. Secretary Kennedy called this a win for MAHA.

Kennedy supports American Women at UN

Secretary Kennedy confirmed that the United States will not join the United Nations Political Declaration on Non-Communicable Diseases, a global framework that seeks uniformity in public health responses to diseases like cancer across multiple UN member states. According to Kennedy, US officials, “cannot accept language that pushes radical gender ideology. We believe in the biological reality of sex. Women deserve dignity, safety, and women-only spaces.”

Florida Researches Ivermectin

Florida’s First Lady, Casey DeSantis, announced that the state’s public health officials will begin research on the potential benefits of Ivermectin for treating certain cancers. In Florida, Ivermectin is available as an over-the-counter (OTC) medicine due to its benefits and low risk profile.

Walking For Health

The NIH presented a study by Dr. Karen Olsen, Ph.D., on the health benefits of walking. According to the study, pedestrian-friendly cities are linked to broadly better health among residents due to the many benefits of regular walking.