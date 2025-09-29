The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John T's avatar
John T
1h

It would be a bigger win if the FDA would just ban petroleum-based dyes and a bigger win for MAHA. The FDA certifies and approves every dye that is petroleum based for all products, except for one used in hair dye.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lara W's avatar
Lara W
2h

Regarding that final paragraph on walkable cities, this is in stark contrast to the Trump administration’s grants to local governments for active transportation, infrastructure such as pedestrian walkways, bike paths, and trails. What will it take for this administration to recognize that we cannot be healthy without movement and forcing everybody to rely on a personal vehicle to get around is not doing anyone any favors?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 MAHA Action Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture