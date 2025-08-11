The MAHA Report

Loafergirl
44m

Sec. Kennedy is navigating a turbulent system which is hell bent on ousting him. His pace must remain cautious and deliberate or he could end up like Dr. Prasad in Looser Loomer’s web and cast out. It’s far better to have him proceed with caution than lose him altogether AND it’s crucial that MAHA stand together.

Ubetcha
1h

Stop the Covid EUA. Every day Kennedy does not rescind the Covid EUA is another day proving he is not genuine. As the HHS Secretary he can do this unilaterally.

