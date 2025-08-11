By Adam Garrie and Staff of The MAHA Report

Welcome to the MAHA Report’s new Weekly “Wins” column. Every Monday we will recap Secretary Kennedy’s key accomplishments from the previous week – at HHS and beyond.

More States Join Anti-Junk Food Revolution

Last week kicked off with Kennedy and USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins approving SNAP waivers for six more states. That brings to 11 the number of states with such waivers in place.

As a result, tax payers will no longer have to subsidize junk food in Florida, Texas, Louisiana, Colorado, Oklahoma, and West Virginia. Prior to this SNAP waivers were granted to Utah, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, and Nebraska.

Dignity For Organ Donors

Kennedy pledged to reform regulations around organ donations after HHS discovered that in many hospitals, organs were harvested from individuals who were still alive.

mRNA Faces Overdue Scrutiny

Kennedy announced that the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) will terminate 22 federal investments in mRNA vaccine technology development, totaling roughly $500 million. In a videotaped statement, Kennedy said that mRNA technology is not effective against rapidly mutating upper respiratory viruses. He added that mass mRNA vaccination can drive mutations, making recently administered vaccines ineffective, while prolonging epidemics. This has been viewed as a direct criticism of the previous administration’s approach to forced mRNA vaccination during COVID.

Federal Dietary Guideline Changes

Speaking beside Rollins, Kennedy said the government will work to reform a “bloated” 453-page federal dietary guidelines document. He promised the new simplified standards will have modern, healthy nutritional standards that will benefit the country’s school children. HHS is planning to release them in the fall.

Cheryl Hines - Unscripted

Ending Payment For Mass Vaccination

Kennedy blew the whistle on federal funds used to incentivize hospitals and doctors to mass vaccinate their staff, even if this contradicted the best judgement of clinicians. The HHS Secretary said:

“Hospitals were paid to report staff vaccination rates. Those numbers were fed into the National Healthcare Safety Network, then published on the CDC website to shame any hospital that refused to become an enforcer of federal vaccine mandates. Today, I’m proud to announce we’ve eliminated that policy by repealing a dangerous Biden-era provision in the CMS Inpatient Payment Rule, and we’re not stopping there. We’re scanning every corner of the healthcare system for hidden incentives that corrupt medical judgment. What we’re finding is alarming. Doctors are being paid to vaccinate, not evaluate their patients’ needs and follow science, but follow money. We’ve recently uncovered that more than 36,000 doctors had Medicare reimbursements altered based on childhood vaccination rates. That’s not medicine. It has no place in our society; it’s immoral and has no place in a constitutional democracy or in a system that claims to protect children.”

CMS Pilot Programs

Commenting on two new state pilot programs aimed at saving taxpayers money while providing better care to patients, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Dr. Oz said, “There have been efforts in the past to make sure people who are working and need Medicaid don’t get caught up in paperwork, but they didn’t have the technologies we have today. We have the opportunity to do this correctly, and have pilot programs in Louisiana and Arizona demonstrating that.”

