The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arden's avatar
Arden
25m

As nice as this forum may have been, more farm welfare subsidies are not the answer to solving our food production problems. We have a $36+ trillion federal debt. The problems are solved by getting information out to policy makers that address main-stream American agriculture. We need people such as Don Huber, Michael McNeill, Gary Zimmer, Arden Andersen, Ben McClean, Todd Harrington, Ray Archaleta, Darin Moon, Mike Serant, Lynn Brakke, Adam York https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TwKEkskAJYE Dwayne Bowman, Tom Dykstra, Alan Perry, Sheldon Rockey to be brought into the discussions and policy planning.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lhfry's avatar
Lhfry
1h

This was interesting and so different from the left where scaling up organic farming has been a longtime goal. Rather than applying for grants and setting up coops, these people are making farming profitable and lowering costs for healthy food for consumers. They are not small farms. They have scaled up the regenerative techniques for farms of thousands of acres. Joel Saletan has 1000 head of cattle that he rotates from field to field every day!

The goal is to reduce medical costs too by eliminating illnesses caused by bad food. It will be a huge fight because bad food and the pharmaceuticals needed to treat its consequences are firmly entrenched and will take a long time to dislodge if even possible. I go to the occasional Heritage event and this was the best attended I’ve seen full of interested people of all ages eager to learn.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 MAHA Action Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture