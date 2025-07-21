By The MAHA Report

On Tuesday, July 22, the House Appropriations Committee will consider a new EPA and Department of Interior Appropriations bill that contains deeply flawed language. If passed, it will harm President Trump and HHS Secretary Kennedy’s goals of Making America Healthy Again.

Section 453 of the bill, which deals with the governments regulation of pesticides, particularly glyphosate, will effectively prevent both the EPA and pesticide makers from taking the necessary precautions to issue up-to-date warning labels on pesticide products.

The proposed legislation creates an insurmountable regulatory bottleneck that will stifle the EPA from exercising its duty of care in cooperation with makers of toxic chemicals — without adequately warning the public of the serious health risks, including infertility, that can come from exposure to pesticides and herbicides.

President Trump’s MAHA Report explicitly states that the “EPA has a robust risk-based approach that considers hazard and exposure for assessing the risks of chemicals, including pesticides, to human health and the environment.”

The presidential report also finds that “pesticides, microplastics, and dioxins” are present at unacceptably high levels in the breastmilk of millions of American mothers.

“Pesticides, food additives, pharmaceutical drugs, and toxic waste permeate every cell in our bodies,” Secretary Kennedy has said. “This assault on our children’s cells and hormones is unrelenting.”

Alexandra Munoz, PhD, an independent molecular toxicologist who has been advocating on behalf of future generations, in opposition to the pesticide immunity legislation in North Carolina and Tennessee, said, "The toxicological impact of Section 453 could be catastrophic for all American children and the future generations. The chemicals regulated under this provision are designed to be toxins, and many of them can impact the endocrine system and lead to infertility in humans. With no accountability – what future chemicals will this industry sell? This provision opens the door for an entire generation to become infertile."

The issue not only affects farmers, agricultural workers, pregnant women, and mothers, but also toddlers and children who are even more susceptible to toxic pesticide and herbicide exposure than adults.

Through the government’s MAHA Report, the president has made it clear that this worrying trend must be reversed during his current term.

Further, Section 453 the president’s MAHA commission report must be removed from the current appropriations bill in order to give the president and his appointees the power they need to take toxins out the environment so that they do not impact the health of everyday Americans from all walks of life.

Beyond handcuffing the EPA when it would otherwise assess and approve timely updates to warning labels, Section 453 also prevents Americans from seeking justice in court. It also prevents Americans from accessing vital information that enters the public record during the course of last-resort litigation — which is the case because Section 453 creates “impossibility preemption.” Such litigation will force courts to dismiss otherwise legitimate claims.

We, at the MAHA Institute, join with millions of Americans who support President Trump’s MAHA Commission Report in calling on members of Congress to remove Section 453 from the appropriations bill.

Once this flawed text is removed, EPA Commissioner Zeldin will be able to fulfill President Trump’s and Secretary Kennedy’s promises to the American people without having to contend with the ball and chain of legislation that runs contrary to the radical transparency that defines President Trump’s honest relationship with the American people.