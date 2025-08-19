The MAHA Report

Brook Hines
13h

RFJ jr is doing exactly what he should be and it’s driving ppl like Eoin Higgins out of their everloving mind. Link to archived version https://archive.ph/hmYyi

i won’t cast aspersions, but ppl who take issue with RFK moving “slow” do get a hairy eyeball from me. it took generations for things to get this bad. that means layers of bad policy, toxicity, and complexity—and he’s the first person in my long lifetime whom i believe is capable of fixing it. let the man cook.

V. N. Alexander
13h

People might just stop eating bread, rice, pasta, and cereal if it's properly labeled: "Contains cancer-causing pesticides and herbicides and other harmful chemicals and additives." I wish Bobby would promote "Victory Gardens" to battle against Big Ag. At the end of the day, it's the decisions that the people make that matter, not the regulations that government passes. That said, though, stricter regulations on labeling would help a lot to inform the public.

