The MAHA Report

llaw555
7mEdited

Good idea , considering that the AMA has the ear of pediatricians and ALL exemptions except heavily policed medical exemptions will not be accepted in how many states now?? Mackary needs to go. He’s full of sh^t.

It is up to the public to take a stand and not comply . There are two sets of laws in play, one for them and one for us. If you don’t want to sacrifice your babies then DON’T!

Ubetcha
10m

The VICP, the PREP Act and the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act all need to be dismantled. These laws and programs have been established for the sole purpose of allowing pharmaceutical corporations to poison our children and whole population with virtually no recourse.

These laws force compliance with essentially no recourse. The NCVIA and PREP acts are literally a "kill laws".

The solution is simple.

Treat "vaccines", and every person who profits from them, the same as every other food and drug. Let them stand on their merit. If they work, the "vaxxed" will be protected, and the unvaxxed will have to deal with the complications. If they don't work, the industry will collapse.

Of course this is already occurring in a huge swath of the population. The Amish, Mennonite and Orthodox Jews do not vaccinate. They're fine. There has been no breakout of measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis, Covid or any other alleged disease in their communities since vaccines were invented. We know this is a fact, otherwise it would have been front page news every time it happened over the last 50 years.

These laws, and the people who created and voted for them, are vile.

