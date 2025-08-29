The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
llaw555's avatar
llaw555
29mEdited

We are literally at war with mainstream media. What will happen if they lose big pharma dollars? That should be next. A week later, all liability shields should be dissolved . Those two changes could shift things dramatically.

Does MAHA have a list of the Senators voting for giving liability shields for chemical companies?

John Wright's avatar
John Wright
32m

A wrecking ball should be taken to the CDC. It should be scrapped.

