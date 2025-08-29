By Louis Conte, Health Freedom Editor, The MAHA Report

The legacy media was abuzz with an endless stream of articles about the firing of former Centers for Disease Control Director, Susan Monarez. The articles promote the notion that CDC is “leaderless” and that chaos reigns in the hallowed halls of a sterling government institution.

The theme presented is that Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is taking a wrecking ball to the place and that science is compromised and the public’s health is in danger.

They have it very wrong.

Kennedy told Fox News, “There is a deep, deep malaise in the agency…The agency is in trouble, and we need to fix it. We are fixing it, and it may be that some people should not be working there anymore.”

The legacy media is portraying the CDC, and its failed leadership, as victims of bullying by Kennedy and President Trump. However, it was just a few years ago, long before Kennedy arrived on the scene, that the legacy media called out problems with the CDC.

The truth is that the public is endangered if the CDC is not reformed. The truth is that the public is endangered by the CDC’s capture by Big Pharma and its addiction to a broken public health paradigm. The CDC has been a declining federal agency for years, led by people who jump back and forth between government and Big Pharma jobs.

Here are some examples that we were able to dig out of the memory hole that legacy media stuffed so much of the Covid pandemic wreckage into:

· Review finds CDC Mishandled Covid-19 Pandemic Response - ABC News · Why it seems like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are taking a back seat in the U.S. Covid-19 response - Fortune · CDC’s controversial coronavirus moves could harm its reputation - Axios · 5 Former CDC Directors Criticize US Handling of Pandemic – Voice of America · CDC’s incredibly bad coronavirus testing advice - Los Angeles Times · After Criticism, CDC Reverses Covid-19 Guidelines on Testing People Who Were Exposed - The New York Times

In the Fox interview, Kennedy reminded viewers, “We saw the misinformation coming out of Covid. They got the testing wrong, they got it wrong on the social distancing, the masks…the recommendations on school closures that caused so much harm to Americans.”

Only a few days ago we reported that members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices stated they could not trust CDC Data. ACIP member Dr. Retsef Levi described CDC data collection practices as being “antiquated.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reminded the press corps that the voters wanted change at the CDC and throughout the public health establishment stating, “The President and Secretary Kennedy are committed to restoring trust and transparency and credibility to the CDC... We're going to make sure that folks that are in positions of leadership there are aligned with that mission."

Taylor Budowich on X stated, “Public health and honest science will remain a cornerstone of President Trump’s administration and MAHA’s guiding light. These bureaucrats’ contempt for democracy and self-righteous indignation are incompatible with a healthy democracy or the important work of the CDC. America deserves a CDC that will pursue truth and follow the evidence, not one shackled by the whims of unelected bureaucrats.”

For years we have watched CDC bureaucrats withhold or manipulate data. We watched the agency make atrocious decisions during the pandemic and then move on as though nothing had happened. All the while, CDC wandered around, blathering on about the importance of vaccines but did nothing as the health of Americans declined and chronic disease epidemics raged.

Over the next few weeks, Kennedy and President Trump are going to release information on what is driving the increase in autism. As Kennedy told the president in a cabinet meeting earlier this week, “We're finding certain interventions now that are almost certainly causing autism.”

For years we have watched CDC bureaucrats tell us autism was a genetic disorder, that there was no real increase in prevalence and that clinicians were simply better at diagnosing autism. CDC officials told us this even though their own data showed alarming increases in the illness.

Someone at the CDC should have been running down the hall, panicking about what was happening with autism, raising the alarm.

No one at the CDC ever did.

And that is why there needs to be profound change at the CDC.