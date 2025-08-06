By The MAHA Report

Something is deeply broken in the American food chain and it’s time to fix it.

On Wednesday, August 6 at 4:00 PM EDT, the MAHA Action Media Hub will host what organizers are calling a critical and timely webinar on one of the most pressing issues facing American families today: the toxic state of the U.S. food system.

Titled “Get the Facts. Take Action. Fix Our Food System,” the event aims to arm everyday Americans with the knowledge they need to protect their families from harmful additives, industrial chemicals, and misleading food labels that have become pervasive across grocery store shelves and school lunch trays.

The event is free and will be hosted live on Zoom. It brings together a powerful and diverse panel of voices from across health, science, politics, media, and advocacy. From Capitol Hill to alternative health platforms, these speakers represent a growing movement of citizens and leaders demanding accountability for how food is made, marketed, and regulated.

Among the notable guests is actress and health advocate Cheryl Hines, who has become an outspoken voice for families navigating food misinformation. Hines is lending her voice to the webinar as a spokesperson for transparency and common sense in nutrition, particularly for parents raising children in an era of confusing labels and deceptive advertising.

Attendees will also hear from U.S. Senator Rand Paul, who has been an outspoken critic of unchecked government overreach in health policy, and West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrissey, who is expected to speak about legislative paths forward. MAHA Commissioner Calley Means will also join the panel, a day after being spotted with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Earlier this week, Means posted a photo alongside HHS Secretary Kennedy, sharing a caption that hinted at what’s to come: “In backroom conversations, this government is asking how kids can be incentivized to eat healthier food… how the next ten years can see a revolution in science and not just more of the status quo,” Means wrote.

“Americans are now voting on children’s health,” Means said.

That undercurrent—of institutional skepticism paired with grassroots urgency—is central to the MAHA Action Media Hub’s mission. “We’re at a turning point,” said Tony Lyons, president of MAHA Action. “People are waking up to the reality that food isn’t just fuel anymore. It’s politics, it’s business, and it’s making people sick.”

Also joining the event is actor and commentator Russell Brand, who will serve as guest host, just weeks after headlining the official MAHA Action launch party at Ned’s Club in Washington D.C.

Health advocate and Food Babe founder Vani Hari will speak on transparency in food labeling, while biologist Gary Brecka and educator Dr. Eric Berg will break down the nutritional impacts of common American diets.

Dr. Drew Pinsky, known for his popular show Ask Dr. Drew, has also confirmed his participation. In a statement released ahead of the event, he emphasized the importance of science remaining uncorrupted by bureaucracy or political agendas. “My main refrain lately has been please give these guys time to do their job. This is a tremendously complex bureaucracy, and you do not want to throw the baby out of the bathwater.”

Continued Pinsky, “I understand that there are very strong feelings, but these are scientific endeavors and must be each evaluated on their own merit and when the right leaders are in place to do that.”

Pinksy emphasized the importance for open dialogue when discussing health and science.

“For science to be based on the proper application of the scientific method, which is a very delicate instrument,” Pinksy said. “It requires freedom of thought and freedom of discourse unencumbered by bureaucracy, money or politics.”

Also speaking is Sayer Ji, founder of GreenMedInfo and a long-standing voice in the natural health space.

While the lineup spans ideologies and industries, the message is clear: we need to do something about the food system problem in America.

“Through the inevitable toxicity and darkness of DC and the onslaught from a sick-care system that stands to be strutted, I believe light is shining through,” Means wrote yesterday on Instagram.

Please register below to hear Means and the rest of this powerful panel of health experts and media personalities expose the dangers of our food system.

Registration is open now and free to the public. The event will take place over Zoom and includes a live Q&A session during which attendees can submit questions directly to the panel.

Organizers encourage families, health professionals, educators, and curious citizens alike to attend—and to invite others to join.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, August 6

Time: 4:00 PM EDT

Location: Online via Zoom

Registration: Click here to register now

Full lineup:

Tony Lyons

President, MAHA Action

Cheryl Hines

Actress, Comedian, Spokesperson

Senator Rand Paul

Rep. Senator from Kentucky

Governor Patrick Morrisey

Governor of West Virginia

Calley Means

MAHA Commission

Russell Brand

Guest Host

Gary Brecka

Human Biologist, Founder of The Ultimate Human

Vani Hari

Founder of Food Babe & Truvani

Dr. Drew Pinsky

Talk Show Host

Dr. Eric Berg

Health Educator and Best-selling Author

Sayer Ji

Founder of GreenMedInfo