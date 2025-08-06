The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
5h

50 years ago, the president of the Keebler cookie company bragged to me that they made the best belly fillers in the United States! Naïvely, I asked what is a belly filler? The answer is it looks good taste good and has no nutritional value.! For 50 years this has been our problem in the food industry, figuring out how to use cheap ingredients and not deliver the food quality that we require! Time for change big time!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
grain of sand's avatar
grain of sand
3h

Awesome!!!;I sure hope they put it on substack/ rumble, x and YouTube as that is work time for me and many others

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 MAHA Action Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture