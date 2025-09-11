By Louis Conte, Health Freedom Editor, The MAHA Report

“It is from the numberless diverse acts of courage and belief that human history is shaped. Each time a man stands up for an ideal or acts to improve the lot of others or strikes out against injustice, he sends forth a tiny ripple of hope and crossing each other from a million different centers of energy and daring, those ripples build a current that can sweep down the mightiest walls of oppression and resistance.” – Robert F. Kennedy

“My brother need not be idealized or enlarged in death beyond what he was in life; to be remembered simply as a good and decent man, who saw wrong and tried to right it, saw suffering and tried to heal it, saw war and tried to stop it.” — Sen. Edward M. Kennedy

Over the past few days in Washington, and in Utah, we have seen courage, and we have seen cowardice. The assassin who shot Charlie Kirk is an awful example of the latter.

A few weeks ago, when Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fired Susan Monarez, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), he unleashed a firestorm of criticism. The legacy media, under the direction of their Big Pharma advertisers who keep their cable news networks afloat, attacked Kennedy, claiming he was politicizing science, ignoring the experts, and causing chaos at the CDC.

The truth is that it is the CDC which has caused chaos in America and the agency needs profound change.

Change often comes with pain, as Kennedy’s father noted. It takes moral courage and fierce determination to deliver change in an organization like the CDC which for decades has been mired in the delusion of its own superiority. CDC leadership considered themselves to be the cognoscenti of public health, the elites who commanded “the science” and used that belief as a sledgehammer against the American people.

CDC and public health functioned as though they had a special carve-out somewhere in the Constitution that said, “In the case of a disease outbreak, all of this stuff about rights and limited government is null and void.”

For the public health elites, the Constitution is merely a suggestion.

That speaks to some serious entitlement. And it is going to take a lot of challenging work to break CDC down and then build it back up again so that it functions in a manner that serves the people and not the Big Pharma reps who host them at Georgetown dinner parties.

On Tuesday, Senator Tommy Tuberville took to the podium in the Senate and emphatically defended Kennedy.

“He (Kennedy) is calling out the deep state and that is why they are after him,” Tuberville said. “The same CDC bureaucrats that told us to follow the science during Covid, the ones that shut down our schools, that shut down our churches, that told us that endless vaccines would stop the spread of Covid, despite the fact that the vaccine was not proven to do anything to stop transmission of the virus. In other words, they lied to us.”

Kennedy has the courage to bring much-needed change to a public health establishment. That is why Americans voted in record numbers for President Trump. The people understood that under Trump and Kennedy nothing would be business as usual. To bring about change, you must be bold. You must have courage.

“Few men are willing to brave the disapproval of their fellows, the censure of their colleagues, the wrath of their society,” Bobby’s father Robert F. Kennedy said. “Moral courage is a rarer commodity than bravery in battle or great intelligence. Yet it is the one essential, vital quality for those who seek to change the world which yields most painfully to change.”

Those senators who are attacking Kennedy simply lack the testicular fortitude to challenge Big Pharma. They attempted to conceal their cowardice in last week’s Senate Finance Committee hearing with bluster. Senatorial sound-bite-seeking blowhards like Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Bill Cassidy, Raphael Warnock, Mark Warner, John Barrasso and Ron Wyden are not the people who can bring change.

Kennedy is.

Kennedy called out Senator Ron Wyden for doing nothing about the rise of chronic disease for two decades. If Wyden had his way, he would continue to cash Big Pharma campaign checks and sit back comfortably while the chronic disease epidemic rages on.

These whining obstructionists are not the people who are fighting to end the chronic disease epidemic.

Kennedy and Trump are.

And do not be misled by mainstream media outlets like The New York Times, which pretend to support some of Kennedy’s Make America Healthy Again agenda ideas but continually insert reminders in their articles, like this one, It’s Not You, It’s the Food, that they are smarter than Kennedy and Trump.

The Times would not be touching this issue if Kennedy had not dragged the legacy media, kicking and screaming, into the conversation. In the end, the lofty NYT will only go all in on MAHA once everyone else is all in and it’s obviously the place to be. Now, and for as long as possible, they will prop up the public health experts who are responsible and did nothing about chronic disease – folks who supported disastrous Covid policies and ignored the suffering of the American people.

Senator Tuberville summed up the state of the healthcare wars perfectly. “I’m proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with RFK Jr. He’s not perfect, none of us are, but he is in the fight for the right reasons. He’s fighting for accountability, transparency and for the health and freedom of the American people.”

Those who want the status quo of a sick care system dominated by Big Pharma, please go listen to Elizabeth Warren’s carping about the changes Kennedy is delivering.

If you want change, stand with Kennedy and Trump, and strap in.

Be courageous.