The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
annapolis73's avatar
annapolis73
8h

Please write to RFK and all of your elected officials to have your due process rights restored if you or your family member have been irreparably injured by vaccines.

Mr. Kennedy can also help move the process by working with the AG to revise practices in the USCFC in administering the VICP. The 36 month Statute of Limitations provisions needs to be eliminated so that every case will be heard on the merits. The Court would see an influx of cases that will prove to the American people that the Government cannot afford to provide liability protection to vaccine makers and then act upon the path for justice.

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/4668

https://massie.house.gov/uploadedfiles/preprepeal.pdf

https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/rfk-jr-announces-major-overhaul-of-vaccine-injury-compensation-system-facts-matter-5904341

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cindy K.'s avatar
Cindy K.
8h

It was a beautiful memorial!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 MAHA Action Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture