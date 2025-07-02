By Adam Garrie and Louis Conte, The MAHA Report

On Monday, June 30, in a 90-minute, wide-ranging, free-flowing interview that danced from HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 's autism study initiative, to the Secretary’s raw and supportive feelings for President Trump, to media censorship and pharmaceutical advertising, to the assassinations of his father and uncle, Kennedy candidly revealed himself as a government employee radically determined to challenge the status quo.

[For a full transcript of the interview, please click here.]

To Tucker’s direct questions about the administration's autism study initiative, Kennedy did not shy from elaborating on why he is so determined to find answers, and what prior CDC officials got wrong. In referencing a 1999 autism study, Kennedy went on the offensive, arguing that the CDC had suppressed and manipulated data.

“They brought in a team of scientists under a Belgian researcher named Thomas Verstraeten, and they looked at the data,” Kennedy told Carlson. “They looked at children who had received the hepatitis vaccine within the first thirty days of life and compared those children to children who had received the vaccine later or not at all. And they found an 1,135% elevated risk of autism among the vaccinated children. And it shocked them.”

Continued Kennedy, “They kept the study secret and they manipulated it through five different iterations to try to bury the link. And we know how they did it. They got rid of all the older children, essentially, and just had younger children who were too young to be diagnosed. And they stratified the data and they did a lot of other tricks, and all of those studies were the subject of that kind of trickery.”

Kennedy said the Institute of Medicine Immunization Safety Review, which had studied a possible link between vaccines and autism, had directed the CDC to conduct safety studies on over one hundred and fifty possible vaccine adverse reactions. But, Kennedy said, the CDC never researched the majority of possible adverse vaccine reactions due to concerns over what they would find.

Kennedy backed up this claim, stating that he had read the emails that prove it.

The HHS Secretary promised Carlson that by September this year he will make public the findings of his team’s study into potential environmental links to autism. All the report’s data, he said, will be released to the public to foster further research by other scientists – so that the results can be replicated, a critical element of the scientific method.

Kennedy noted that replication studies is something that NIH stopped doing years ago. The Secretary also voiced opposition to vaccine mandates and advocated strongly for health freedom.

When Carlson pressed Kennedy on his personal views about potential link between vaccines and autism, Kennedy responded that they are “irrelevant.” He emphasized that what does matter is incorruptible and uncensored gold standard science – presented to the American people who Kennedy knows are intelligent enough to make informed decisions about their health.

“We were told at the beginning of COVID don’t look at any data yourself, don’t do any investigation yourself,” Kennedy said. “Just trust the experts.”

He continued, “And trusting the experts is not a feature of science. It’s not a feature of democracy. It’s a feature of religion and it’s a feature of totalitarianism. In democracies, we have the obligation, and it’s one of the burdens of citizenship, to do our own research and make our own determinations about things.”

Addressing vaccine safety, Kennedy explained that almost all vaccines are released to the public without scrutiny in double-blind placebo controlled trials. Such trials involve one group of volunteers who receive a novel vaccine while another group receives a placebo. In this way, efficacy can be tested against a clearly defined control group.

Perhaps ironically, Pfizer’s mRNA Covid vaccine was among the first vaccines ever to be subjected to such a trial. However, Kennedy explained how the results of the trial were reported in a misleading way,which led to false claims that the vaccine prevents Covid, a claim subsequently and embarrassingly withdrawn, as Kennedy pointed out. “Everyone got Covid whether they were vaccinated or not,” Kennedy said.

When asked by Carlson about his views on the safety of mRNA technology in general, Kennedy again deferred to the science, saying that further studies are required to determine if mRNA injections are efficacious and safe, particularly when applied to preventative care.

Another problem with vaccine safety transparency standards is the major liability shield given to pharmaceutical companies. Kennedy pointed to the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986. The Act set up a no-fault vaccine injury compensation system whereby the HHS would indemnify pharmaceutical companies against allegations by anyone who took the jabs and claimed to be injured from them.

Kennedy told Carlson that his HHS is working to redefine the vaccine injury system in order to provide Americans injured by vaccines a more just route to compensation.

Kennedy lamented the insufficiency of the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a self-reporting system for those with suspected vaccine injuries. However, because the process takes a great deal of a doctor’s time to complete and is entirely voluntary, he explained that this creates a major disincentive for VAERS to be effectively used.

Turning to direct-to-consumer advertising by pharmaceutical companies. Kennedy explained that court decisions (likely State Board of Pharmacy v. Virginia Citizens Consumer Council, Inc. [1976] and Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corp. v. Public Service Commission [1980) make it difficult to outright ban the ads. However, Kennedy pointed to FDA regulations from 1997 which allowed modern pharmaceutical ads to flourish with little oversight, including the misleading way that products are presented. Kennedy told Carlson that such ads ought to come under stricter regulation.

Surprisingly, Kennedy said that the strongest opposition to his reforms has not come from pharmaceutical companies but from the legacy media and the Democratic Party. The Democrats have, in his view, become a party of authoritarianism, mega-corporations, war, and censorship. He said the Biden administration, in its first days in office, pressured social media companies in order to achieve mass censorship of truthful scientific discourse online. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Kennedy said, has now admitted the truth of these claims. For its part, the Biden administration has not denied the censorship but instead attempted to justify what many believe to be some of the most flagrant violations of the First Amendment in recent history.

Asked by Carlson about his recent termination of all 17 members of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), Kennedy said that while individual former members of ACIP may have been well-intentioned, they have been totally captured by pro-big pharma narratives.

Kennedy also explained that many former members of ACIP benefit from recommending vaccines in which they have a personal financial stake. For example, one vocal critic of Kennedy’s reforms, the ubiquitous Dr. Paul Offit, frequently booked on legacy media, had a clear conflict of interest when he served on the ACIP: he voted to approve a competitor’s rotavirus vaccine, establishing a market for the product. Ultimately, the rotavirus vaccine that Offit voted for was pulled off the market due to causing a painful, and sometimes fatal, intestinal disorder in children – intussusception. Ultimately, Offit and Merck’s rotavirus vaccine replaced the one Offit voted for, giving Merck a monopoly on rotavirus vaccines. Offit and Merck made millions as explained in this article.

Kennedy linked such corruption to corruption at medical journals that refuse to publish anything critical of vaccines. “They won’t do it because there’s so much pressure on them,” he said. “They’re funded by the pharmaceutical companies and they’ll lose advertising, they’ll lose revenue from reprints if they don’t do that.”

Towards the end of the interview, Carlson pivoted to President Trump, who Kennedy said has been grossly misrepresented and understood.

Kennedy said that the president is very intelligent and an attentive leader, someone with “encyclopedic” knowledge on a variety of subjects, including music, and that he’s a compassionate man who always expresses concern about what happens to people as a result of government actions.

“I admire President Trump because he is looking over the horizon,” said Kennedy, praising the president’s determination, like his own, to do something radically different from his predecessors.

“He still has tremendous support for the American public,” Kennedy said. “And I feel it every day. I walk down a block and … people are ecstatic . . . . They feel good about this country again.”