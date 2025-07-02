The MAHA Report

annapolis73
Jul 2

We simply need the American people to check their politics at the door and wake up to the tremendous harm done to us all by Big Phrma. This must culminate in restoring the due process rights to those who have been injured and damaged by their vaccines.

Mainstream media has failed in their duty to present the facts to the American public. They sold out to their largest advertiser. Shameful.

llaw555
Jul 2

Tucker asked such great questions!

RFK gave clarity to everything he’s presently working on. I feel cautiously optimistic. I’m truly grateful for his resilience.

