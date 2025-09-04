The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
annapolis73's avatar
annapolis73
22m

My distrust in CDC was sealed long ago by their secret meeting in Simpsonwood. It proved that they they have no problem with concealing data. That's called LYING where I come from.

https://archive.org/stream/TheSimpsonwoodDocuments/The-Simpsonwood-Documents_djvu.txt

https://www.safeminds.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/04/SafeMinds-Autism-Nov-2012.pdf

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
annapolis73's avatar
annapolis73
8m

https://acrobat.adobe.com/id/urn:aaid:sc:VA6C2:985016d7-030f-4223-8bf0-e7a9914739eb

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 MAHA Action Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture