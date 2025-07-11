The MAHA Report

Jennifer
Jul 11

Finally, my tax dollars are going to something I support 100%! I believe that just as Bill Wilson was the country's greatest influential visionary of the 20th century, RFK Jr will be that of the 21st.

Ubetcha
Jul 11

The government entities (FDA, USDA) that are controlled by food processing corporations dictate what is allowed. Nestle, ADM, Monsanto, Sysco, Unilever, Tyson, Mondelez, McDonalds, Kraft-Heinz, General Mills, Pilgrims Pride, Smithfields etc. are dictating to the regulators what is "food".

They literally prevent the vast majority of farmers from engaging directly with consumers. Even worse the trade organizations which are also dominated by the food processing corporations drive what is permittable. The food systems just like the medical systems have been contaminated by profit. Smithfields, the worlds largest pork producer is owned by the Chinese.

The last thing these people care about is your health.

