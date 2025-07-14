The MAHA Report

Louis Conte
Jul 14

"The watchdog becomes a lapdog." Perfect!

llaw555
Jul 14

The captured FDA recently approved more covid vaccines, lab meats, genetically modified animals for food, Apeel on organic food produce UNLABELED , dairy cows injected with Bovaer, example: Zeal dairy products, UNLABELED and the list continues. The AG ? Corrupt. The EPA? Captured. Overall HHS makes one announcement of a positive achievement while the FDA quietly approves two more horrific means to undermine our health and the environment.

STOP and take responsibility for who and what your everyday choices support.

