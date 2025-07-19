By Adam Garrie, Breaking News Reporter, The MAHA Report, and Staff

On July 18, the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Robert F. Kennedy Jr., made a decision that will help keep the country safe, healthy and free.

In a short video address during which Kennedy explained why the United States is leaving the World Health Organization (WHO), the HHS Secretary honored the commitments he made to the American people to never again return to the dark days of Covid lockdowns and an anti-scientific justification for toying with people’s lives.

Earlier this year, President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the WHO but some in the public either missed that news or didn’t fully understand it. With the WHO amending International Health Regulations, Kennedy took the opportunity to explain why those changes and the WHO are bad for the U.S.

Referencing a new set of global regulations designed to deal with pandemics, Kennedy called these WHO standards draconian, anti-civil liberties and free speech, and dangerous if imposed on countries around the world.

In his video statement posted on X, Kennedy said: “Nations who accept the new regulations are signing over their power in health emergencies to an unelected international organization that could order lockdowns, travel restrictions or any other measures that sees fit.”

He continued, “In fact, it doesn't even need to declare an emergency. Potential public health risks are enough for it to initiate action. If we're going to give the WHO that much power, we should at least invite a thorough public debate, especially since the agreement is an official treaty and it bypasses the US Senate, which plays a key role in ensuring major international commitments receive proper democratic oversight. To make matters worse, the new regulations employ extremely broad language that gives the WHO unprecedented power.”

Kennedy further warned that the new global regulations run the risk of creating a mass global censorship industrial complex that could threaten the constitutional liberties of Americans while stifling scientific inquiry.

The HHS Secretary also said that the new regulations would “require countries to establish systems of risk communication so that the WHO can implement unified public messaging globally that opens the door to the kind of narrative management and propaganda and censorship that we saw during the COVID pandemic. We don't want to see that kind of system institutionalized even further. The agreement also contains provisions about global systems of health, IDs, vaccine passports and a centralized medical database - it lays the groundwork for global medical surveillance of every human being.”

Kennedy’s position is based on a robust defense of the constitutional rights of Americans that the WHO would otherwise seek to abrogate. The intention of the WHO is to fully globalize the kinds of restrictions that some states and countries saw during the COVID era. Kennedy sounded the alarm on this and pledged that this will never again be allowed to happen in the United States, and certainly not at the behest of unelected global bodies.

“Terminology throughout the amendments to the 2024 International Health Regulations is vague and broad, risking WHO-coordinated international responses that focus on political issues like solidarity, rather than rapid and effective actions,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said. “Our Agencies have been and will continue to be clear: we will put Americans first in all our actions and we will not tolerate international policies that infringe on Americans’ speech, privacy, or personal liberties.”

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) also praised Kennedy’s decision, saying, “The COVID-19 pandemic exposed how the incompetency and corruption at the WHO demands comprehensive reforms. Instead of addressing its disastrous public health policies during COVID, the WHO wants International Health Regulation amendments and a pandemic treaty to declare public health emergencies in member states, which could include failed draconian responses like business and school closures and vaccine mandates. Since 2022, I have led the No WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty Without Senate Approval Act, which the House passed last year. The U.S. will not allow the WHO to use public health emergencies to devastate our nation. I fully support the Trump administration’s decision to reject the IHR amendment.”

Avoiding the pitfalls of the IHR is another pledge Kennedy has kept. He promised gold standard science and liberty would go hand-in-hand for the sake of our health and our basic rights. That's a good thing.