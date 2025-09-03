By The MAHA Report

MAHA Action, dedicated to organizing and empowering Americans to reverse the chronic disease epidemic and make America healthy again, is hosting its fifth Media Hub, featuring some of the biggest names in the MAHA movement.

Last week’s Media Hub attracted over two thousand attendees, including major MAHA influencers. Their reach, combined with that of the invited speakers, enables us to reach between 200 and 250 million people.

The hour-long virtual event is open to everyone on zoom. To register, please click this link.

Today’s focus is on how we in the MAHA movement can defend truth while combatting censorship and the ad nauseam hyperbolic hit pieces against HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Time: 4:00 PM EDT

Location: Online via Zoom

Today’s event features: Tony Lyons (host), Russell Brand, Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Memet Oz, Mary Holland, Gary Breca, Dr. Eric Berg, Calley Means, JP Sears, JP Sears, Joel Salatin, and other special guests!

MAHA Action Media Hub

Join the frontlines of America's health revolution. Our Media Hub brings together thousands of passionate advocates, thought leaders, and change makers who are transforming how America thinks about health. This is your opportunity to

Connect with fellow MAHA advocates from across the nation

Gain exclusive insights from health experts and movement leaders

Learn effective strategies for spreading the MAHA message

Access clear talking points for important conversations

Get first access to movement updates and initiatives

Together, we're building an unstoppable force to Make America Healthy Again.

Here are some of today’s guests!

Russell Brand