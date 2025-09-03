The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jean's avatar
Jean
3h

Will you be sending a link for registered participants? The IMA folks send us a link to click on and join their presentations. This is very helpful for those of us that aren't members of the sites you are on. Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by MAHA Action Inc
llaw555's avatar
llaw555
3h

I can’t do 4:00, because I work at that hour. Are these meetings recorded?

Do you take suggestions for issues to be addressed?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 MAHA Action Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture