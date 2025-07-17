The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy Parsons's avatar
Nancy Parsons
Jul 17

My hope is that this rejection blossoms into a ban of all mRNA gene therapies, and an ending of immunity for Pharma vax makers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
llaw555's avatar
llaw555
Jul 17

Yes, it’s a win, but we know how toxic these injections are and giving them to a child whose immune system is already compromised is wrong. My god, these poor children.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
58 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 American Values 2024
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture