The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer's avatar
Jennifer
13m

It is a pity; but let them find fault. The more they do, the more Americans they lose.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
YvonneM's avatar
YvonneM
2m

President Trump is doing much better than most people his age in my community (physically and mentally). He’s accomplishing more at his present age than many younger people. Power to him. (RFK is an exemplary human. Walks his talk and gets things done, while creating advocates along the way. Amazing!).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 MAHA Action Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture