The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EDWARD F FOGARTY, MD's avatar
EDWARD F FOGARTY, MD
11h

Finally some sense.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Julie's avatar
Julie
11h

Its a start!! A good one.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 MAHA Action Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture