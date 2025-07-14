The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

llaw555
Jul 14

In light of this article, tomorrow they’re voting on a “Liability Shield” for chemical companies. It took me 10 minutes to call all the numbers. I hope you do.

All I said was:

“I’m calling to voice my concern over giving chemical companies a liability shield. Please note that I am completely opposed to it”

Republicans: (202) 225- [for all numbers]

Mike Simpson 5531

Michael Cloud 7742

Tom Cole 6165

Jake Ellzey 2002

Celeste Maloy 9730

Guy Reschenthaler 2065

Ryan Zinke 5628

Democrats:

Jim Clyburn 3315

Rosa DeLauro 3661

Josh Harder 4540

Betty McCollum 6631

Chellie Pingree 6116

Henry Lahore
Jul 14

Beauty, unfortunately, does not include invisible sources of health problems:

Toxins such as DDT, Glyphosate, BPA, PCB, chlormequat chloride (90% of people), PFAS

https://vitamindwiki.com/tiki-index.php?page_id=3820

- - - - - - -

Microplastics in our food, water

https://vitamindwiki.com/tiki-index.php?page_id=10858

"microplastics ranked in the top 10 predictors of chronic disease"

