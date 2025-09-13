The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
UnvaxxedCanadian's avatar
UnvaxxedCanadian
1hEdited

There is nothing socialists hate more than fit strong people. Strength is the one thing they can’t steal and redistribute to the weak

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Wright's avatar
John Wright
1h

Physical activity and nutrition - two cornerstones to a prosperous nation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 MAHA Action Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture