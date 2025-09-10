By The MAHA Report

At the White House Tuesday evening, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said that President Trump had signed an executive order that will reign in pharmaceutical advertising on television and other media.

According to Kennedy, federal regulations dating back to 1997 will be restored, forcing pharmaceutical companies to clearly disclose all side effects associated with their drugs on all broadcast ads.

Kennedy explained that in 1997 pharmaceutical companies lobbied to remove the ‘full disclosure’ requirement because it lengthened ads, forcing companies to shell out more money.

The post-1997 FDA regulation only required ad companies to disclose some risks; more detailed disclosures could be obtained by telephone.

What’s clear is Big Pharma ads are big business. According to researchers, today pharmaceutical ads make up as much as 75% of ad revenue on cable news shows. Tuesday’s executive order will therefore likely have a major impact on the advertising, pharmaceutical and broadcast industries.

“Pharmaceutical ads hooked this country on prescription drugs,” the HHS Secretary said, as quoted in a press release posted on the FDA’s website. “We will shut down that pipeline of deception and require drug companies to disclose all critical safety facts in their advertising. Only radical transparency will break the cycle of overmedicalization that drives America’s chronic disease epidemic.”

The HHS Secretary also said that direct-to-consumer ads have had a devastating effect on the nation’s health, while the FDA announced that it has begun sending thousands of letters warning pharmaceutical companies to remove “misleading” ads – and issuing cease-and-desist letters to the culpable companies.

“A 2024 review in the Journal of Pharmaceutical Health Services Research reveals that while 100% of pharmaceutical social media posts highlight drug benefits, only 33% mention potential harms,” according to an FDA statement.