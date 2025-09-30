The MAHA Report

Betty Walker
3h

Why for just Medicaid? Most people on Medicare can’t afford these exorbitant drug prices while living on a fixed income!! As a matter of fact working people living from paycheck to paycheck have a difficult time affording these exorbitant drug prices.

Do as Canada and Mexico and make same price available for all!

Eleanor Kovachi
3h

I agree with Betty W, many seniors on fixed income. Ele K

