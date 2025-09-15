The MAHA Report

DRM
2h

Bernie and Eliz Warren are bought and paid for, they go all out to deliver - the public be damned. Pathetic liars with a perverted view of serving the public.

By the way, since you are so pro-vaccine, why did you exempt yourselves from getting the miraculous shots? Be gone, both of you with the others of your ilk.

Fred Kittelmann
2h

So what? Where is their real-world power? I suspect Kennedy could be impeached, but is that realistic? I kind of like the fact that RFK Jr. won't be there. He can spend his day carrying out his mission, while a bunch of his critics spend the day impotently blowing smoke.

Is there Any news here? Are we not politically in the same place we were when RFK was confirmed? i.e. Where we have a slim majority. If big pharma has all this political might, why didn't they prevent his confirmation in the first place? And don't we have a Trump card we have yet to play (pun intended)? Is Trump going to sit idly by while Cassidy messes with RFK? Cassidy being up for re-election, Trump should threaten backing a rival in the primary.

