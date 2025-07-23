The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mothertrucker's avatar
Mothertrucker
6d

Next step remove all vaccines

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Elizabeth Alvarez's avatar
Elizabeth Alvarez
6d

Thank you Secretary Kennedy!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
44 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 American Values 2024
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture