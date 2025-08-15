By Adam Garrie and Staff at The MAHA Report

On Friday morning, following a flurry of vicious media attacks against him, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took to X, posting eloquently.

“The swamp is in full panic mode. DC lobby shops are laboring fiercely to drive a wedge between President Trump and me, hoping to thwart our team from dismantling the status quo and advancing @POTUS’ Make America Healthy Again agenda. They’re pushing the flat-out lie that I’m running for president in 2028. Let me be clear: I am not running for president in 2028.”

The Secretary continued:

My loyalty is to President Trump and the mission we’ve started. Their attacks on my staff, especially Stefanie Spear — a fierce, loyal warrior for MAHA who proudly serves in the Trump Administration and works every day to advance President Trump’s vision for a healthier, stronger America — are proof we’re over the target. We’ll keep moving forward, we’ll keep delivering wins, and no smear campaign will stop us. President Trump is delivering on every promise beyond my wildest dreams — ending war, protecting free speech, rebuilding American industry and the American middle class, delivering transparency and gold standard science, and breaking the grip of entrenched interests. The president has made himself the answer to my 20-year prayer that God would put me in a position to end the chronic disease epidemic — and that’s exactly what my team and I will do until the day he leaves office.

With the above brief post, Kennedy put to rest the rumor that he will seek the presidency in 2028; confirmed his loyalty to President Trump; defended Stefanie Spear, his loyal Deputy Chief of Staff; and reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with Trump to defeat the epidemic of chronic disease in the United States.

Kennedy has long told the story he reprised in Friday’s X post: for years he has prayed that God would put him in a position to end the chronic disease epidemic that has quickly been stealing the American dream from its country’s children. Those who have studied Kennedy’s biography know that this dream is central to his mission and that of millions of MAHA supporters.

Still, the legacy media has intensified unsupported attacks on Kennedy even as he continues to rack up MAHA ‘wins’ that are exciting, and galvanizing, red and blue States across the country.

Friday’s statement boldly puts bad actors on notice.