By Adam Garrie and Staff at The MAHA Report
On Friday morning, following a flurry of vicious media attacks against him, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took to X, posting eloquently.
The MAHA Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
“The swamp is in full panic mode. DC lobby shops are laboring fiercely to drive a wedge between President Trump and me, hoping to thwart our team from dismantling the status quo and advancing @POTUS’ Make America Healthy Again agenda. They’re pushing the flat-out lie that I’m running for president in 2028. Let me be clear: I am not running for president in 2028.”
The Secretary continued:
My loyalty is to President Trump and the mission we’ve started. Their attacks on my staff, especially Stefanie Spear — a fierce, loyal warrior for MAHA who proudly serves in the Trump Administration and works every day to advance President Trump’s vision for a healthier, stronger America — are proof we’re over the target. We’ll keep moving forward, we’ll keep delivering wins, and no smear campaign will stop us.
President Trump is delivering on every promise beyond my wildest dreams — ending war, protecting free speech, rebuilding American industry and the American middle class, delivering transparency and gold standard science, and breaking the grip of entrenched interests.
The president has made himself the answer to my 20-year prayer that God would put me in a position to end the chronic disease epidemic — and that’s exactly what my team and I will do until the day he leaves office.
With the above brief post, Kennedy put to rest the rumor that he will seek the presidency in 2028; confirmed his loyalty to President Trump; defended Stefanie Spear, his loyal Deputy Chief of Staff; and reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with Trump to defeat the epidemic of chronic disease in the United States.
Kennedy has long told the story he reprised in Friday’s X post: for years he has prayed that God would put him in a position to end the chronic disease epidemic that has quickly been stealing the American dream from its country’s children. Those who have studied Kennedy’s biography know that this dream is central to his mission and that of millions of MAHA supporters.
Still, the legacy media has intensified unsupported attacks on Kennedy even as he continues to rack up MAHA ‘wins’ that are exciting, and galvanizing, red and blue States across the country.
Friday’s statement boldly puts bad actors on notice.
Yep. The more they attack and smear and lie, you know you are on the right path. Keep going full speed ahead. Godspeed and MAHA!
I read Secretary Kennedy's post on X, which was followed by a mix of supportive responses and withering attacks of seething vitriol. I fall on the supportive side of that equation. One response commented on similarities faced by Galileo when the day's orthodoxy was challenged. My comment here is just a single drop of water in the ocean, but I have hope the tide will change within my lifetime.