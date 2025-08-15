The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Annie's avatar
Annie
12h

Yep. The more they attack and smear and lie, you know you are on the right path. Keep going full speed ahead. Godspeed and MAHA!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ah-clem's avatar
ah-clem
12h

I read Secretary Kennedy's post on X, which was followed by a mix of supportive responses and withering attacks of seething vitriol. I fall on the supportive side of that equation. One response commented on similarities faced by Galileo when the day's orthodoxy was challenged. My comment here is just a single drop of water in the ocean, but I have hope the tide will change within my lifetime.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 MAHA Action Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture