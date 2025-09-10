By The MAHA Report

As news circulated late Wednesday afternoon that MAHA and MAGA supporter Charlie Kirk, 31, had not only been shot but had passed away, Health and Human Services Secretary Kennedy posted the below on his X account.

Kirk founded the conservative non-profit group Turning Point USA in 2012 and was responsible for modernizing organization, support and campaign strategies for conservative candidates. Many credit Kirk, who was so adept at reaching younger voters, with securing President Trump’s electoral victories.

During the summer of 2024, Kirk and his organizations were also among the earliest and most vocal champions of Secretary Kennedy’s endorsement of President Trump.

All of us at The MAHA Report send our love and prayers to Charlie’s family.