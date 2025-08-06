By The MAHA Report

Late Tuesday, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took to X and other social media channels to announce his decision to end the development of 22 mRNA vaccines that were in development at a division of HHS called Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA.

Kennedy explained that after careful review, scientists at NIH, FDA and HHS determined that the mRNA technology “poses more risks than benefits” for people with respiratory infections such as COVID or the flu. The HHS Secretary said the BARDA contracts total just under $500 million and that the money will be used to develop new mRNA vaccines that are safer and more effective.

“We reviewed the science, listened to the experts, and acted,” Kennedy’s X post reads. “BARDA is terminating 22 mRNA vaccine development investments because the data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu. We’re shifting that funding toward safer, broader vaccine platforms that remain effective even as viruses mutate.”

Kennedy further explained his decision in a video produced by HHS.

“Over the past few weeks, BARDA reviewed 22 mRNA vaccine development investments and began canceling them. Let me explain why. Most of these shots are for flu or COVID, but as the pandemic showed us, mRNA vaccines don't perform well against viruses that infect the upper respiratory tract. Here's the problem: MRNA only codes for a small part of the viral proteins, usually a single antigen. One mutation. And the vaccine becomes ineffective. This dynamic drives a phenomena called antigenic shift, meaning that the vaccine paradoxically encourages new mutations and can actually prolong pandemics as the virus constantly mutates to escape the protective effects of the vaccine.”

He continued: “After reviewing the science and consulting top experts at NIH and FDA, HHS has determined that mRNA technology poses more risk than benefits for these respiratory viruses. That's why, after extensive review, BARDA has begun the process of terminating these 22 contracts totaling just under $500 million. To replace the troubled mRNA programs, we're prioritizing the development of safer, broader vaccine strategies, like whole-virus vaccines and novel platforms that don't collapse when viruses mutate. Let me be absolutely clear: HHS supports safe, effective vaccines for every American who wants them.”

According to HHS, proposals from Pfizer, Sanofi Pasteur, CSL Seqirus, Gritstone and others will also be rejected.

Despite Kennedy’s transparency, legacy media such as The New York Times couldn’t help themselves from editorializing in their news report. “It is the latest blow to research on this technology,” the Times wrote, before quoting doctors who support their point of view instead of the science of the NIH, FDA and HHS, who advised Kennedy.