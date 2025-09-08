By The MAHA Report

President Trump is standing by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"He's a different kind of a guy. He's got a lot of ideas,” President Trump told reporters outside of the White House on Sunday. “You know, normally they don't have ANY ideas, and that's why we have problems with autism and some of the other things! Because we're coming up with the answers for autism. You watch.”

“We're coming up with the answers for other things that normal people, regular people, easy to get along with people, wouldn't be able to do. He's got a lot of ideas, and so do I. And we're going to do that."

Tony Lyons, president of MAHA Action said, “Thank you President Donald Trump for answering our prayers and empowering Secretary Kennedy to do the work to protect our families.”