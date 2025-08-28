By Louis Conte, Health Freedom Editor, and Staff of The MAHA Report

In attempting to punch out yet another hit piece against Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Axios instead lands blows against corrupt Big Pharma and the neutered Democratic Party.

On August 24, the once mildly relevant online publication, Axios, reported on what it suggests are “tensions” within the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement. After mentioning Kennedy’s success against synthetic food dyes, the platform’s Alex Isenstadt pivots to bogus criticism, writing, “many of MAHA's most vocal activists are disappointed the Trump administration isn't following through on its campaign promise to crack down on pesticides — and are warning that could dampen the movement's support for Republicans next year.”

Further, Isenstadt writes that a group of 241 MAHA activists wrote Trump a letter this month “cautioning that the GOP risk[s] losing both moral ground and political support.”

And ABC News titled its August 20 nothing burger online article, “750 HHS employees send signed letter to RFK Jr. asking him to stop spreading misinformation” given the tragic CDC shooting. First of all, 750 is 1.2% of 62,000, the estimated number of employees at HHS – hardly a quorum of dissent. Secondly, HHS and Kennedy aren’t spreading misinformation; they are giving the American public the unvarnished truth. HHS’s statement to ABC says it best, “Any attempt to conflate widely supported public heath reforms with the violence of a suicidal mass shooter is an attempt to politicize a tragedy.”

Yes, there are differences of opinion within MAHA regarding pesticide removal from the food supply. But what legitimate political movement doesn’t have such divisions?

It ought to be obvious by now that Axios, and many other left-leaning media outlets, are trying their best to pit MAHA against MAHA, MAHA against MAGA, and Kennedy against “science” – to undo the powerful alliance that helped President Trump recapture the presidency last November. But their media strategy is not working. No punches are landing while Kennedy and key MAHA figures successfully push forward their agenda and values.

Even in covering this week’s breaking news — the ouster of Dr. Susan Monarez from her newly-assumed post as Director of the CDC — the indisputably biased New York Times can’t help itself from editorializing by only quoting from one side. In an article titled, “The White House Says CDC Director Is Fired, but She Refuses to Leave,” the Times quotes only sources (some anonymous) that have a negative view of Kennedy. “It is about the systematic dismantling of public health institutions, the silencing of experts, and the dangerous politicization of science,” Monarez’s lawyers are quoted telling the Times. Meanwhile, the Times itself silences Kennedy and others who agree with his position — that many of the legacy ‘experts’ at CDC and elsewhere within HHS are shills for the industries, especially Big Pharma, they were hired to regulate.

“Sources are saying that Democrats have teamed up with Big Pharma and outlets like Politico and Axios to sow discord between Trump and Kennedy camps. But it is so obvious that it is backfiring badly,” Tony Lyons, President of MAHA Action, tells The MAHA Report. “President Trump and his team are much too smart to fall for these obvious games. President Trump and Secretary Kennedy are winning decisively, and Big Pharma is getting increasingly desperate. No matter how much they are paying for fake news stories, the American public clearly isn’t buying it.”

Why aren’t Axios’ punches landing? Axios writes for the Democratic Party, a now fractured group with declining enrollment, reeling from data showing voters fleeing to the GOP in every state of the country.

That Democratic Party is a shell of its former self. Once the party of the little guy, free speech, civil rights, and environmentalism, it’s now the party of Big Pharma, censorship, and amnesia. During the 2024 election cycle, Big Pharma, led by Pfizer, donated heavily to leading Democrats.

The American people want positive change with their health policy reform. Big Pharma wants everything Kennedy does to fail.

Here’s another punch that did not land: “Kennedy has been praised by many in the movement for his push against synthetic food dyes and his vaccine stiff-arming, even as the latter has set off alarms throughout the U.S. health community,” writes our dear would-be journalist, Isenstadt.

In a separate article spun from the same cloth, Axios’ Victoria Knight cites Dr. Michael Osterholm and Dr. Paul Offit – old guard vaccinology ‘experts’ – wringing their hands over the changes Kennedy has brought to the federal vaccine development and approval process. Axios never mentions Osterholm’s or Offit’s conflicts of interest and long-standing financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

In Axios’ view, the loss of public faith in the public health sector following the government’s disastrous management of the Covid pandemic does not matter. The public’s mandate for change in our food, medicine, and use of pesticides are to be ignored.

The Democratic Party and its Big Pharma overlords continue to promote a failed public health status quo which inflicted massive damage on Americans. The party denies a need to reform America’s healthcare system or Big Pharma-dominated vaccine program, which Dr. Robert Malone described in a recent Epoch Times American Thought Leaders interview as “socialist.”

Meanwhile, Axios tells us MAHA voters represent “4% to 6% of former non-Trump voters,” who voted for Trump because of his alliance with Kennedy and his movement. This is a stunning admission from a DNC/Pharma-aligned outlet that once denied the impact of MAHA on the American political dynamic.

In its recent lame smear attempt, Axios (and many other media outlets) fail to note that Kennedy and Trump are leading the charge on serious health issues that Democrats have curiously gone silent on.

Where are the Democrats on the subject of America’s chronic illnesses, on empathy – on anything substantive, really?