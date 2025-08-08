By Louis Conte, Health Freedom Editor, The MAHA Report

A war over aluminum in vaccines is on.

According to the previous Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Aluminum is used in vaccines to stimulate an immune response to the injected antigen. Aluminum in vaccines comes in various chemical compounds - aluminum hydroxide, aluminum phosphate, alum (potassium aluminum sulfate), or mixed aluminum salts.

In an interview on CNBC in June, former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb expressed concern that after removing mercury from vaccines HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his Advisory Commission on Immunization Practices (ACIP) would next go after aluminum adjuvants. “They want to force manufacturers to reformulate those vaccines. That would be a major issue…you’d see a lot of vaccines come off the market…it would create a real dislocation in the market…”

Gottleib, who opposed Kennedy’s nomination for Secretary of HHS, believes the Secretary is anti-vax and is setting up what he calls a “litigation enterprise” to declare a link between aluminum and autism. He fears that enterprise will open the door to litigation in the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP), creating a wave of lawsuits that he believes will “drive vaccine makers out of the market.”

Gottleib neglects to mention that vaccine manufacturers are not the respondents in the VICP; Kennedy is.

Gottleib believes Kennedy is hatching a sinister litigation plot to get himself sued.This is one of the stupidest ideas I’ve ever heard from a career public health official.

Vaccine manufacturers have freedom from civil liability due to the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986. Gottleb knows that but is spinning nonsense because he is fearful that the industry will no longer be able to conceal the damage done by aluminum in vaccines.

Gottleib fears the public will demand accountability.

He has said the quiet part out loud: Big Pharma fears that when Kennedy begins releasing research into autism in September, studies will reveal too much.

Are Big Pharma and their paid media sock puppets in panic mode?

In mid-July, a Danish paper on aluminum in vaccines and chronic diseases received wide media coverage. NBC reported ‘Study finds no link between aluminum in vaccines and autism and asthma.’ The study made other legacy media outlets take the opportunity to attack what they label as ‘RFK Jr.’s False Claims on Aluminum in Vaccines.’

Predictably, legacy media failed to scrutinize the Danish study. Instead of digging deeply into the research the way science journalists once did, they read press releases and pumped out copy and headlines that blindly supported their desired narrative: aluminum in vaccines doesn’t cause autism or any other major illness.

Legacy media played up the Danish study’s conclusion on aluminum because it matched their own.

Kennedy responded on X: “The pharma-funded mainstream media has been touting a recent study of the Danish health registry—Andersson, et al.—which purports to show that aluminum-containing vaccines are not associated with neurological injuries including autism and Asperger's.”

Further, in an editorial in Trial Site News titled, “Flawed Science, Bought Conclusions: The Aluminum Vaccine Study the Media Won’t Question,” the Secretary wrote: “The architects of this study meticulously designed it not to find harm. From the outset, Andersson et. al. excluded the very children most likely to reveal injuries associated with high exposures to aluminum adjuvants in childhood vaccines. The exclusion included all children who died before age two, those diagnosed early with respiratory conditions, and an astonishing 34,547 children — 2.8% of the study population — whose vaccination records showed the highest aluminum exposure levels…These choices suggest an intention to exclude the children at highest risk of harm.”

Kennedy then nailed the paper on other statistical gymnastics designed to dilute any signal of concern in the data. He noted that the publisher of the paper “failed to share raw data that is essential for transparency and reproducibility.”

Going forward, Kennedy promises that the data in studies funded by HHS will be transparent and reproducible. Kennedy also pointed out conflicts of interest that no one in the legacy media thought to mention – “Three of the study’s authors are affiliated with Denmark’s Statens Serum Institute (SSI), a government-owned vaccine company that develops a number of aluminum-containing vaccines.”

The conflicts did not end there.

Kennedy writes, “The senior author, Anders Hviid, reported funding from sources including the Novo Nordisk Foundation, which is directly linked to the pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk and maintains a substantial investment footprint in the industry.”

Hviid responded on Trial Site News with some bullet points and claimed that “accredited Danish researchers and their international collaborators can get access to the source registers for the study and conduct their own analyses.”

In other words, the only people who can review the data in the research produced from the boys in Denmark are other Danes.

Did our legacy media think to disclose this? Of course not.

Moreover, Hviid did not provide science or data in his response to Kennedy – as noted by Dr. James Lyons-Weiler and Dr. Brian Hooker in the Children’s Health Defense publication, Defender.

“Anders Hviid’s response fails to address any of the core methodological flaws …” writes Lyons-Weiler. “What Hviid offers the public is not a defense, but a performance. The press should not mistake posturing for scientific rebuttal.”

Dr. Hooker similarly writes “Hviid offers no scientific arguments whatsoever against Secretary Kennedy’s observations.” Hooker quoted Dr. Christopher Exley, PhD., one of the world’s leading experts on the health effects of aluminum exposure, who stressed that Hviid’s response had “no science” in it.

I found myself wondering where I heard the name Anders Hviid before. Turns out he’s a co-author, along with Dr. Poul Thorsen, of an epidemiological paper about the MMR vaccine and autism.

Who is Poul Thorsen? Well, first of all he happens to be Danish as well.

You might recall that Poul Thorsen is wanted by the Office of the Inspector General of HHS for stealing over a million dollars from American taxpayers. Thorsen has been on the lam for fourteen years.

Thorsen was one of the original boys from Denmark. He ran a research group called the North Atlantic Neuro-Epidemiology Alliance (NANEA) and sucked in millions from the CDC because they were willing to pay anything to use Denmark data – not U.S. data – to prove that vaccines do not cause autism.

And now we know why.

Thorsen bought cars, motorcycles, a house in Atlanta, had inappropriate relationships with female CDC staff, threw wild parties for his NANEA employees in medieval castles (no joke), drank expensive liquor, and lived the high life of a Viking raider.

In 2011, I spoke to a person at CDC familiar with Thorsen’s excesses. He told me, “Thorsen did not throw parties – he threw Roman orgies.”

Author James Ottar Grundvig wrote about the scale of Thorsen’s corruption in his book, Master Manipulator.

Thorsen and Hviid are old friends. In addition to the MMR paper, they also worked on this paper together during NANEA’s wild heyday.

You don’t need to look far to find dirt on Thorsen. According to the Office of the Inspector General, “In April of 2011, Thorsen was indicted on twenty-two (22) counts of wire fraud and money laundering.” And between 2004 and 2010, Thorsen “diverted over $1 million of the CDC grant money to his own personal bank account. Thorsen submitted fraudulent invoices on CDC letterhead to medical facilities assisting in the research for reimbursement of work allegedly covered by the grants.”

That stolen money was used to produce tainted research. That tainted research was used to cover up damage to an entire generation of children.

When Big Pharma needs “research” to exonerate vaccines, they call in the boys from Denmark and their secret data bases.

If the Danish data was good – the authors would share it.

Starting in September, Kennedy intends to share his data on autism.

Who will you believe?

Takeaways:

Big Pharma fears that vaccines may be found to be a significant factor in the increase in autism when Kennedy begins releasing data in September on the studies now being undertaken to determine the causes of autism.