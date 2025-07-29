Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Censorship
Breaking News
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Kennedy Vows to Reform Vaccine Injury Compensation Program
Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F.
1 hr ago
•
Louis Conte
and
Adam Garrie
12
Share this post
The MAHA Report
Kennedy Vows to Reform Vaccine Injury Compensation Program
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
7
Welcome to the Revolution
‘MAHA Action’ Blasts Off
Jul 25
•
Emilie Hagen
68
Share this post
The MAHA Report
Welcome to the Revolution
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
26
The Congressional Bill that BIG CHEM Doesn’t Want You to Know About
MAHA Sounds Alarm Over Pesticide Transparency and Liability
Jul 23
•
Adam Garrie
and
John Klar
58
Share this post
The MAHA Report
The Congressional Bill that BIG CHEM Doesn’t Want You to Know About
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
11
BREAKING NEWS: Mercury-Based Thimerosal OUT from U.S. Vaccines
HHS Adopts ACIP Recommendation to Remove Thimerosal from All U.S. Influenza Vaccines
Jul 23
106
Share this post
The MAHA Report
BREAKING NEWS: Mercury-Based Thimerosal OUT from U.S. Vaccines
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
46
Senate Hearing on Vaccine Injuries Brings Grief – and Healing
By Emilie Hagen, Contributor, The MAHA Report
Jul 22
•
Emilie Hagen
69
Share this post
The MAHA Report
Senate Hearing on Vaccine Injuries Brings Grief – and Healing
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
17
MAHA Institute Urges Lawmakers to Protect Americans Against Harmful Chemical Exposures
By The MAHA Report
Jul 21
•
Adam Garrie
55
Share this post
The MAHA Report
MAHA Institute Urges Lawmakers to Protect Americans Against Harmful Chemical Exposures
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
24
HHS Secretary Kennedy Is Right: The U.S. Must Break with the WHO and its Global Tyranny
By Adam Garrie, Breaking News Reporter, The MAHA Report, and Staff
Jul 19
•
Adam Garrie
95
Share this post
The MAHA Report
HHS Secretary Kennedy Is Right: The U.S. Must Break with the WHO and its Global Tyranny
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
13
FDA Rejects Moderna Jab for Healthy Children
By Adam Garrie, Louis Conte, and Staff of The MAHA Report
Jul 17
•
Adam Garrie
and
Louis Conte
93
Share this post
The MAHA Report
FDA Rejects Moderna Jab for Healthy Children
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
60
Reflections on the MAHA Movement
By Teddy Macker, Special to The MAHA Report
Jul 17
•
Teddy Macker
39
Share this post
The MAHA Report
Reflections on the MAHA Movement
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
Kennedy Racks Up Stellar “Wins” … But Where’s the Press?
By Adam Garrie, The MAHA Report, and Staff
Jul 16
•
Adam Garrie
104
Share this post
The MAHA Report
Kennedy Racks Up Stellar “Wins” … But Where’s the Press?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
30
MAHA Voices Unite in Inspiring Summit
By Adam Garrie, The MAHA Report
Jul 15
•
Adam Garrie
62
Share this post
The MAHA Report
MAHA Voices Unite in Inspiring Summit
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
22
Can #MAHA + #MABA Make America Healthy and Beautiful?
By Gary Wockner, Special to The MAHA Report
Jul 14
•
Gary Wockner
37
Share this post
The MAHA Report
Can #MAHA + #MABA Make America Healthy and Beautiful?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
22
© 2025 American Values 2024
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts