Kennedy Vows to Reform Vaccine Injury Compensation Program
Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F.
  
Louis Conte
 and 
Adam Garrie
7
Welcome to the Revolution
‘MAHA Action’ Blasts Off
  
Emilie Hagen
26
The Congressional Bill that BIG CHEM Doesn’t Want You to Know About
MAHA Sounds Alarm Over Pesticide Transparency and Liability
  
Adam Garrie
 and 
John Klar
11
BREAKING NEWS: Mercury-Based Thimerosal OUT from U.S. Vaccines
HHS Adopts ACIP Recommendation to Remove Thimerosal from All U.S. Influenza Vaccines
46
Senate Hearing on Vaccine Injuries Brings Grief – and Healing
By Emilie Hagen, Contributor, The MAHA Report
  
Emilie Hagen
17
MAHA Institute Urges Lawmakers to Protect Americans Against Harmful Chemical Exposures
By The MAHA Report
  
Adam Garrie
24
HHS Secretary Kennedy Is Right: The U.S. Must Break with the WHO and its Global Tyranny
By Adam Garrie, Breaking News Reporter, The MAHA Report, and Staff
  
Adam Garrie
13
FDA Rejects Moderna Jab for Healthy Children
By Adam Garrie, Louis Conte, and Staff of The MAHA Report
  
Adam Garrie
 and 
Louis Conte
60
Reflections on the MAHA Movement
By Teddy Macker, Special to The MAHA Report
  
Teddy Macker
4
Kennedy Racks Up Stellar “Wins” … But Where’s the Press?
By Adam Garrie, The MAHA Report, and Staff
  
Adam Garrie
30
MAHA Voices Unite in Inspiring Summit
By Adam Garrie, The MAHA Report
  
Adam Garrie
22
Can #MAHA + #MABA Make America Healthy and Beautiful?
By Gary Wockner, Special to The MAHA Report
  
Gary Wockner
22
